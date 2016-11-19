PHOTOS: Hotel owner sells off 30-yr old collection, antiques

REMEMBER the old sulky at the Australian themed restaurant Swags?

Well it could be yours.

After 30 years in the hotel industry the owner of the award winning PA Hotel Clive Johnson has collected a lot of furniture and memorabilia.

Now he's auctioning off his collection, plus some antiques from his family's property, to make room at his Bundamba Bottle Mart property for a new tenant to move in.

On Sunday thousands of items, stored in six sheds and six shipping containers, will go under the hammer including hundreds of plates, an antique clothes wringer which also featured in Swags restaurant.

Clive had intended on staying away from the auction on Sunday, but as the date draws closer has changed his mind.

"It is emotional. It's the end of an era, but it's a business decision," Mr Johnson said.

"Someone once said to me, won't you miss all this?

"It's not like it's going to be lost, it's going to a different person."

Clive Johnson is auctioning off the restored antique sulky that used to be a feature in Swags restaurant. Helen Spelitis

There's plenty of items of interest to sassy renovators too including round stone basins and 13 pallets of Indian Stone left over from construction at the front entrance to the PA.

The auction will start at 9am this Sunday at Bottle Mart Bundamba, 19 Brisbane Rd.

Doors open 7am.