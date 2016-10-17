Hot work keeps wild fire away

UNDER CONTROL: Seqwater was involved in dozens of hazard reduction burns ahead of this year's fire season.

THE region's dam authorities have joined forces with rural firefighters to conduct hazard reduction burns across more than 2500 hectares of dense bushland ahead of the fire season.

Seqwater conducts carefully planned burns each year, involving local landholders, as well as firefighters in the process.

This year 38 prescribed burns were carried out.

Seqwater spokesman Robert Drury said there was a significant responsibility on the dam authority to reduce potentially hazardous or deadly fuel loads.

"Each burn we carry out means we are better prepared for the possible wildfire season,” he said.

In addition to fire prevention, Mr Drury said the planned burns assisted ecological management by allowing natural regeneration of native vegetation and mitigated risk to water quality from potential impacts of high intensity wildfires.

"The program of targeted burns across the region ranges from small, asset protection zone burns to large biodiversity burns that cover hundreds of hectares of land,” Mr Drury said.

Favourable weather conditions allowed Seqwater to conduct hazard reduction burns at Lake Somerset, Lake Wivenhoe, Bill Gunn Dam, Lake Clarendon, Lake Manchester and the Mt Crosby Area.

"Low winds, mild temperatures and favourable relative humidity make it possible for us to conduct burns safely,” Mr Drury said.

"The safety of the community, attending staff and the environment is of primary importance in planning controlled burns. If the conditions are not suitable, the burn is postponed until a more favourable time.”

Mr Drury said every effort was made to minimise the impact of each burn on local residents.

During the planned burn period, recreation and safety notices are posted on the Seqwater website, which include notifications of upcoming planned burns.