Eight tips for keeping your home cool

Darren Hallesy
| 2nd Feb 2017 10:45 AM
HIGHER TEMPS: Ipswich is set for a long, hot, dry week.
HIGHER TEMPS: Ipswich is set for a long, hot, dry week.

IS IT hot enough for you, Ipswich?

If, like many, you spend your day in an office, you could be benefiting from your company s air-con during the day, but for those of you who work from home, look after children, are retired, or whose day revolves around the home, you may not be so lucky.

Here's some top tips to blocking the heat out of your home and keeping cool during the scorching hot days:

1. Cover your windows

Close the blinds, pull the curtains and shut the shutters. The more heat you can repel, the better. Covering your windows means the heat (or at least some of it) rebounds and is diverted from entering your room. Of course, the thicker the blinds and curtains, the more effective this will be.

2. Save the chores for later

Washing machines, dishwashers and ovens all omit heat and, let s face it, even if it s minimal it's not needed during a heatwave. Save your household chores for later in the evening.

3. Shut the windows in the day

What? Surely on the hottest day the windows should be open? No. Shut them tight and keep out the 40-degree air that s lingering. As soon as that comes in, your whole house becomes a sauna more so than it may already be.

>>Ipswich region expected to push 40 degrees today

4. Open the windows at night

Save opening windows for the evening, and even overnight if possible, to let in cool air and recirculate. If you know a hot day is coming, air out your place in the early hours.

5. Seal the ducts

If you have ducted heating you could consider covering the ducts, in the same way you would a window to block out any unwanted heat.

6. Open the awnings

Many houses have awnings that are never used now s the time.
Do you live in a rental? Have you ever noticed if you have window awnings? Many people do. Open them out as far as you can during a heatwave and enjoy a little less direct sun and a cooler house.

7. Shield your external air-con box

If you have air-con (lucky you) and it s not seeming up to scratch, consider getting some shade for the external section. This can help your unit be more efficient. Check the filter too. Cleaning it can do wonders to the way it works.

8. Pets feel the heat too

Don't forget your pets are suffering in the heat too, so make sure you leave out extra water for your animals. Where possible, pop a bowl of water outside for local wildlife, which can also suffer when the mercury rages.

Of course there s plenty more, and should you live in an open-plan, full-length glass-windowed hot box, with no blinds and broken air-con, we can also highly recommend a bucket of ice to pop your feet in.

Keeping your pressure points cold cools your body temperature, so even if your house is roasting, you'll at least be a little cooler.

Always play it safe, stay hydrated and if you're prone to feeling the heat, take any measures necessary to protect yourself.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  heat home ipswich summer weather

