Hot property: Renters battle for CBD homes

REAL estate agents listing properties within three kilometres of the city are being swamped with applications from would-be renters.

Generally, Ipswich's real estate market is booming with near unprecedented growth in the outer suburbs.

That development is fuelling a highly competitive rental market in the inner suburbs where classic style homes have quickly become the city's most sought after.

During a recent inspection at a four bedroom, two bathroom, double lock-up garage house in Coalfalls, First National Brassall Property Manager Judy Tyne fielded enquiries from 24 hopefuls.

The most popular are older homes that have been recently renovated, coming in between $320 and $360, while houses at the lower end of the price scale - particularly older homes yet to be renovated - are proving much harder to rent out.

The latest figures from the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, released last month, show the availability of homes in Ipswich has improved in the past few months.

One of the data sets used to measure the health of a rental market is 'vacancy rates' which have improved in Ipswich since June.

The ideal vacancy rate is between 2-3%, with anything below 1% indicating an undersupply of homes and heralding a spike in rent, whereas a rate above 3% is likely to see rents fall.

In the June quarter Ipswich's vacancy rate was sitting at 1.1%; that has now lifted to 2.1%.

2 Roderick St, Ipswich 5 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage: $380 a week. Listed October 27. Ray White

First National Action Realty Principal Glenn Ball said some of his clients who are renting while building have struggled to find a suitable home.

"There is definitely fierce competition for certain properties close to the CBD," Mr Ball said.

"We are being swamped with multiple applications and lots of interest each time one comes onto the market."

For an agent, houses with four bedrooms, two bath and a double lock-up garage are dream listings that are snapped up quickly.

"It's the renovated homes that are very popular while the older, cheaper ones are sitting on the market for a while."

32 Sovereign Dr Deebing Heights 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 garage: $370 a week. Breakaway Realty, Burleigh Heads

While there is no denying the shortage of quality homes in the city's centre, it's a different story in the outer suburbs.

In the past financial year the council approved the construction of almost 3000 new homes and last month an application from Defence Housing for 320 at Deebing Heights was given the green light.

The need for new housing has been brought on by the city's natural growth coupled with a major expansion at the Amberley RAAF Base - hence the new estate planned to house additional personnel.

4 Aden Place, Deebing Heights 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 garage: $340 a week. Image Property

Yet Darren Boettcher, Ipswich REIQ zone chair, says if the city doesn't experience the projected growth of more than 7000 new residents a year, a housing glut is a strong possibility.

"When it comes to renting people are considering location first, then price and that's why it's so competitive in the inner suburbs," Mr Boettcher said.

"There are still a lot of homes to rent in areas like Silkstone, Booval, Raceview and Flinders View.

"The competitive side of things, and the development, is great for price growth but there is a glut coming. It has been slowly building, but if we don't have that influx of new residents there is going to be an oversupply.

"That will drive down prices, in both rentals and sales."