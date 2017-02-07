34°
News

HOT PROPERTY: Ipswich land sales hit eight year high

Helen Spelitis
| 7th Feb 2017 1:49 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LAND sales in Ipswich have reached their highest level since 2009 and with demand increasing, prices are rising too.

Vacant land or land and house packages are being snapped up faster than expected and prices have hit an average of $435 per sqm.

The latest figures show lot approvals across the Ipswich City Council area increased by 2.32 per cent between June 2015 and June 2016.

That's 2914 new lots in 12 months. 

According to Ray White Land Marketing Director, Jamie Martin, the latest statistics reflect the rising demand for housing throughout the past nine years.

"The value per sqm has increased on average 8.22% per annum over the last nine years," Mr Martin said.

"All the major indicators have shown strong positive results including sales volume increases and the continued uplift in median values, all encouraging signs for this market.

"DA approvals are at normalised levels and still up over the last year, while the continued increases in registration levels highlight the depth of this market.

"Indicators such as reduced lot sizes, strong increases in land values and improved house and land package sales rates, emphasise the ongoing demand for housing…

"This region represents an important growth corridor for South East Queensland with significant scope for future residential land development opportunities."

There is more than 7,190ha of land suitable for residential development within Ipswich City, Mr Martin said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  development ipswich property real estate

Just In

REVEALED: Ipswich cheapest for unleaded, diesel

REVEALED: Ipswich cheapest for unleaded, diesel

THE RACQ has revealed Ipswich drivers paid less in January

Woman suffers chest injuries in Motorway crash

Two vehicle accident affects Ipswich-bound traffic

Women charged after stolen car allegedly rams police car

Police report the crash occurred on Alice St at 3.45am.

Police report the crash occurred on Alice St at 3.45am

'Greyhound racing in Logan is well and truly muzzled'

EVEN START: The dogs are away in race one at Bundaberg Greyhound track.

PCYC facility will benefit more residents in the long term

Local Partners

Mysterious 'creature' Cecil to light up festival

Author and artist Narelle Oliver's work to boost Story Arts Festival

Ipswich coal miner dedicated his life to Marburg

Gary Rohl worked in the Ipswich coal mines most of his life and almost lost an arm in one accident.

Everyone in Marburg knows the name Gary Rohl.

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

MAN who was dumped without warning on Married At First Sight has given his ghostbombing bride a taste of her own medicine.

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Thrilling halftime show might just have been too good to be true

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Country Living &amp; What a Spot to Be In

8 Hughes Court, Aratula 4309

Rural 4 2 6 $420,000

This beautiful and scenic property is located in the small village of Aratula, at the foot of Cunningham's Gap in South East Queensland. With its oversized block...

STYLISH &amp; ELEVATED WITH VIEWS

10 Cottonwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

Designed to maximize mountain views & afternoon breezes, this stunning property is proudly positioned on an elevated, landscaped 654m2 block in the much desired...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $429,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $352,000

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

MAGNIFICENT POSITION IN JACANA ESTATE

7 Oriole Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000...

Beautifully presented upon an elevated 869m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View, you will love all that this home has to offer. - A very...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!