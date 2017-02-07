HOT PROPERTY: Ipswich land sales hit eight year high

LAND sales in Ipswich have reached their highest level since 2009 and with demand increasing, prices are rising too.

Vacant land or land and house packages are being snapped up faster than expected and prices have hit an average of $435 per sqm.

The latest figures show lot approvals across the Ipswich City Council area increased by 2.32 per cent between June 2015 and June 2016.

That's 2914 new lots in 12 months.

According to Ray White Land Marketing Director, Jamie Martin, the latest statistics reflect the rising demand for housing throughout the past nine years.

"The value per sqm has increased on average 8.22% per annum over the last nine years," Mr Martin said.

"All the major indicators have shown strong positive results including sales volume increases and the continued uplift in median values, all encouraging signs for this market.

"DA approvals are at normalised levels and still up over the last year, while the continued increases in registration levels highlight the depth of this market.

"Indicators such as reduced lot sizes, strong increases in land values and improved house and land package sales rates, emphasise the ongoing demand for housing…

"This region represents an important growth corridor for South East Queensland with significant scope for future residential land development opportunities."

There is more than 7,190ha of land suitable for residential development within Ipswich City, Mr Martin said.