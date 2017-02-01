Emergency Dept funding sky rockets, up 40% in two years

Hospital staff and tradies work on the final touches before Stage 2 of the Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department opens to the public. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

THE COST of caring for patients in Ipswich Emergency Departments has almost doubled in two years.

Last financial year West Moreton Hospital and Health Service spent an average of $497 a patient across its five emergency departments, up from $340 in 2013-2014.

That's a 40% increase in costs, but, the number of patients seen at the hospitals only increased by 13.7%.

At Ipswich Hospital costs between the two financial years, for the Emergency Department, increased by $6.252 million.

West Moreton says the rising costs reflect the larger number of serious cases being handled by Ipswich Hospital, but, it was unable to confirm if less patients were being sent to Brisbane.

Queensland Health declined to offer comparative figures for the nearby Logan Hospital.

A West Moreton Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said the cost increases were necessary to ensure an "appropriate level of care".

"The high acuity of patients (patients with high medical needs) we are seeing requires support services, intensive care and investigation by our medical teams," the spokesperson said.

"For example a patient who presents as a Category 4 or 5 may cost an average of $150 to treat where as a category 1 or 2 patient can cost more than $3500 to treat in the Emergency Department.

"This increase of presentations we are seeing in the Emergency Department has a flow on effect to the model of care and the number of staff we need to employ in order to meet the complex and high dependency needs of our patients."