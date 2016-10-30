Hospice Golf Day brings in $20,000

GOLF FOR CHARITY: The Ipswich Hospice Charity Golf Day at Sandy Gallop Golf Course was supported by Jimmy Vaylattana Sirisomphone, Antonio Pisasale, Peter Doyle and Paul Pisasale.

IPSWICH Hospice's annual golf day has made another substantial contribution to the facility after 124 golfers took to the Sandy Gallop Course this week.

In one of the biggest ever hospice golf events in the past 20 years the day was supported heavily by key Ipswich businesses.

Warren Ramsey from Ray White used his persuasive skills to the best of his ability to rake in extra funds at the end of the day auction.

Ipswich Hospice general manager, Paul Brew, said he was humbled by the support at the golf day.

"If I listed all those we need to thank I'd take up a full page in the QT,” he said.

"Let me say instead that without this support one of our major fundraising events of the year would fall away. In all we raised more than $20,000 and these funds will go directly towards the operation of our facility.”

"It was a perfect collaboration of friends, supporters and sponsors and the weather also smiled on us,” he said.