Horn prepared to deliver a lesson

THE HORNET: Former schoolteacher Jeff Horn is likely to face boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium.

BORN in Inala, raised in Pallara and even now, Jeff Horn retains his local connections, living in Acacia Ridge, as he prepares to bring one of the biggest boxing matches in Australia to Brisbane.

After a successful bout in New Zealand in December 2016, where Horn defeated South African boxer Ali Funeka, he was approached by Bob Arum, promoter of multiple world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao.

While negotiations are ongoing, Horn is Pacquiao's preferred opponent, with the fight likely to be held at Suncorp Stadium on April 23.

Even now, as he increases the tempo of his training ahead of the bout, Horn said he had no idea he was in the picture for the bout.

"I found out before the fight with Funeka that Bob Arum was in the crowd, so it was extra pressure on me," Horn said.

"There was always talk, but I didn't think the fight would come off, then about 48 hours later, it was in the news."

For Horn, it has been a rocket ride to the top, after he took up boxing when he went to university.

"I had been bullied a bit at school, so I wanted to learn self defence when I left school," he said.

Joining the Stretton Boxing Club, where he still trains, and caught the eye of coach Glenn Rushton, who told the 17-year-old he could take him to the top of the sport.

"Glenn Rushton has been my one and only coach, I am definitely happy with what he has taught me.

"He said I looked pretty good and had natural talent, and that I could go the Olympics and a world championship."

With Horn representing Australia at the 2012 Olympics in London, he believes Rushton has been 'right so far', and now the duo are preparing for one of the biggest fights of Horn's career.

The veteran of 17 professional bouts, as well as 84 amateur fights, Horn said his worst experience was in just his second ever fight, where he was physically ill after the bout.

"But I think that was a combination of nerves and a packet of Twisties I ate before the fight."

While his amateur career reads 84 fights, with 66 wins and 18 losses, Horn said many of the defeats were in his early days, while he was still learning.

"I got to fight overseas, I did the Golden Gloves tournament, I made the final but lost on points, but then I won it in 2010."

Right from the first time he trained with Rushton, Horn said his goal was to win an Olympic gold medal, to top the best previous result of silver medals by Reg 'Snowy' Baker in 1908 and Grahame Cheney in 1988.

"I wanted to the first to win a gold medal, that was my goal."

Australian welterweight boxer Jeff Horn recently retained his IBF Intercontinental and WBO Intercontinental titles against German boxer Rico Mueller in Brisbane. DAVE HUNT

Reaching the quarter final, Horn was defeated by Ukrainian boxer Denis Berinchyk, who went on to take out the silver medal in the final.

Horn said the Olympic experience was 'amazing', with the opportunity to mix with the visiting athletes.

"I remember walking into the stadium, with all the Aussies I had watched compete over the years, doing 'Aussie Aussie Aussie' with them, it was pretty spectacular."

While Horn's workload is ramping up ahead of his next fight, he said he is always working pretty hard.

"I train in 3 x 3 minute blocks, we do lots of those in blocks, I always train for what I am fighting, now it is 12 rounds, but I do a few extra."

Horn said it his stamina that has helped him, doing longer rounds and more of them, to keep the intensity and tempo up.

"You need the endurance, if you are not fit for a 12 rounder, you will not be getting the stoppages."

With his last fight in mid-December, Horn said recovery time varies, but is usually as little as 7-10 days.

"That is often enough, but recovery depends on injuries after a fight, even then it is usually within a few weeks, only a broken bone or cuts slow you down."

Just three months out from the biggest pay day of his career so far, Horn said the training is getting harder, with the baseline fitness the current target.

"I don't want to burn myself out, or peak to soon."

A former teacher, with stints at Springwood High School and other local schools, Horn still returns to schools with his training team, running boxing fitness classes with students.

"We still do a boxing course at Springwood High, and we will be back there this year, it is about teaching them fitness, we don't do any sparring."

After 11 years of training and competition, Horn said he has not had 'too many' big hits.

"Some people look at me as crazy, but I have still got my head screwed on."