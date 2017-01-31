35°
Honest drug dealer hands cannabis into police

Emma Clarke
| 31st Jan 2017 4:00 PM

DAYS after police searched of his home and found drugs, an honest Ipswich dealer handed police more cannabis and a set of scales they had missed in their search.

Shane Anthony Carter's Basin Pocket house was raided in September 2015, when police found a small amount of cannabis, clip seal bags and text messages about supplying drugs on 39 occasions.

Two days later Carter headed to the police station and handed over more drugs and drug items police had missed the first time.

Carter pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court yesterday to 39 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of possessing utensils used in a drug crime.

The 38-year-old would buy large amounts of cannabis "because it was cheaper" and then on-sell to six customers because his "friends knew he had it".

Carter supplied to his most loyal customer 33 times because she "was trying to get away from using methamphetamine by replacing it with cannabis".

He sold a total of 609g of cannabis, 560g of which was to the same woman.

Judge Dennis Lynch told Carter he "has got to find a more lawful means of dealing with pain".

Carter was sentenced to nine months imprisonment immediately suspended for 18 months.

