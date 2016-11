A cow was reported to be on the Brisbane Valley Hwy this morning.

A COW is causing mayhem for motorist on one of the region's highways.

Police were called to a cow which had broken free from its paddock at 6.20am this morning.

The adventurous bovine was reported to be on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at Toogoolawah.

Motorists are warned to take care while travelling through the area.