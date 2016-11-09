Holden grant helps tradition-rich club kick on

Llewellyn Motors general manager James Sturges (right) donates $10,000 to the Dinmore Bushrats club president Scott Morrison (front centre). Morrison enjoys a game with Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale as councillor Kerry Silver looks on.

THE revitalised Dinmore Bushrats Soccer and Sports Club Inc have an exciting new community focus, boosted by some timely assistance.

After tackling several challenges following the demise of the historic original club, the Bushrats are back in business and keen to develop a junior base.

The hard work has fittingly been recognised with a $10,000 Holden Home Ground Advantage grant.

Bushrats club president Scott Morrison said the grant and support from Ipswich's Llewellyn Motors dealership was much appreciated.

"I'm overwhelmed. I really am,'' Morrison said, having spent recent months getting the club back on its proverbial feet.

"The Holden Home Ground Advantage grant has come at a fantastic time.

"It's such good news. I can't see it too long before we are back on the field.''

Morrison, who played junior football with the Bushrats, said the grant money would be used to purchase jerseys, goals, line marking equipment and a PA system.

He said the club's main focus was providing junior teams from under 6 to U11.

"We're thrilled to have received so much interest from local kids and to now be able to provide them with the uniforms and equipment they need to play,'' Morrison said.

"Our aim is to get the club back where it used to be - one that people are proud to be a part of.''

Ipswich Holden dealer Wade Llewellyn, from Llewellyn Motors, said the Bushrats club represented what the Home Ground Advantage program was about.

"It's incredibly admirable to see a grassroots club with such a long-standing history completely rebuild and we feel fortunate to be in a position to support them in helping the juniors play the game they love,” Llewellyn said.

"Holden recognises the power of possibilities. Helping clubs improve facilities, purchase equipment and even develop exceptional talent is why the Home Ground Advantage program exists.''

Morrison said such assistance typified what the Bushrats hoped to achieve.

"We want to build a strong community club,'' he said.

Morrison has strong family links with the Bushrats club, which dates back more than 80 years.

He said the next stage was securing a football field for the club.

The president said the Bushrats were negotiating with Ipswich City Council about access to grounds at Riverview State School.

"It's been a whirlwind seven months,'' Morrison said. "It was just a complete rebuild from the ground up.''

People interested in joining the Bushrats can visit the club's Facebook page.

Major grants

During the summer and winter rounds, Holden will award a total of $250,000 in grants.

Applications for the 2017 summer round opened on November 2. The application process is easy and online.

Clubs wanting to apply should visit www.holden.com.au/homegroundadvantage