30°
Sport

WATCH: Ipswich Gridiron star takes down journo

Ben Wilmott
| 22nd Dec 2016 11:40 AM Updated: 4:25 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN a sport where Australians rarely excel, two Ipswich women are on the verge of making history.

Breaking into the world of American football, Meagan Cover is set to join fellow Ipswich teammate Jody Smith in the Australian Outback women's trial squad in February.

With Australia on the verge of becoming the eighth country to take part in the International Federation of American Football Women's World Championships next year, the pair could become members of the first international squad from Down Under.

Picked alongside her Griffith University teammate in the 80-player Outback training squad, Cover said the selection had been both a surprise and reward for her first season with the team.

"I'm pretty headstrong and if there's somewhere I want to go I've always been able to achieve it," she said. "There was no doubt in my mind that I wouldn't make this happen.

"In a sport like this you need to have a lot of determination and self drive. My on field performance has really improved considering it is my rookie season, and I would like to think I was one of a few stand-outs."

Ipswich gridiron player Meagan Cover has been invited to try out at the Australian women's gridiron camp.
Ipswich gridiron player Meagan Cover has been invited to try out at the Australian women's gridiron camp. Rob Williams

With Australia set to join Sweden, Canada, Finland, Germany, Spain, Austria and the United States in the third international tournament, Cover said she would be leaning on the experience of Smith and her coaching staff.

"A lot of these girls were selected at the start of the year but I was selected purely based on my performance throughout my season," she said. "I kept it quiet so none of my mates knew about it in case I didn't make it so it was awesome to find out I had been selected."

From the 80 players selected in the Outback training squad, the two Ipswich representatives are hopeful of making the final cut which will see 40 members become the first Australian women's team to compete at the IFAF World Cup.

Still classed as a 'rookie', Clover said the camp would give her a unique opportunity to learn from experienced coaches from America and Australia.

"Now we go into an intensive camp for a week in February and that's where we all come together from all over Australia," she said. "We'll all just train, eat, breathe and sleep football.

"I'll just try to do what I do, perform well and pray that I get the ticket. Even just making it to the selection camp is good but to say that I was a part of the first ever Australian team would be amazing."

Ipswich gridiron player Meagan Cover has been invited to try out at the Australian women's gridiron camp.
Ipswich gridiron player Meagan Cover has been invited to try out at the Australian women's gridiron camp. Rob Williams

With interest in the iconic American sport growing in Australia, Cover hopes the Outback team can bring more exposure to the women taking up the fast-paced sport.

"I think in the next couple of years I'd like to see it grow more than what it has," she said. "Since I started it definitely is growing, now we have a team up in Cairns which in itself is pretty awesome.

"Hopefully we can get more people aware that the sport is actually in Australia. The thing is we don't realise just how technically advanced this game actually is, the amount of plays that we have to know and all of that kind of stuff."

Growing up in Ipswich, Cover has come from a strong rugby league background but still found plenty of differences between the two sports.

"It's a massive learning curve," she said. "Coming into a sport where I didn't know anything about it was actually a big draw-card for me. I had to learn it from the ground up.

"I'd like to think people who know NRL and rugby would understand it a bit more, it's not hard to transition though."

Former Western Jaguars and Queensland representative Jody Smith is on the verge of representing Australia at next years IFAF Women's World Championships.
Former Western Jaguars and Queensland representative Jody Smith is on the verge of representing Australia at next years IFAF Women's World Championships.

A former captain of the Western Jaguars and Queensland Sundevils representative, Smith was selected in the Outback squad at the start of the year.

After winning the first women's national competition in 2014, she said representing Australia would be a special achievement.

"I wanted to do something different, try something new and Gridiron was it," Smith said. "I have kept playing cause I love it and I enjoy the mental and physical challenges that comes with the game.

"After representing my state, the next step is the Australian Outback team, there would be no higher honour to me."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  american football australian outback gridiron griffith gridiron griffith university judy smith meagon cover women's gridiron

What little yellow boxes means for motorists on highway

What little yellow boxes means for motorists on highway

SMALL yellow boxes have started appearing on highways around Toowoomba and if you're a lead-foot take note.

Broken gearbox stalls koala rescue operation

STRANDED: Ipswich Koala Protection Society is in crisis after losing one of its animal ambulances.

Ipswich Koala Protection Society calls for your help

The faces of those killed on Queensland roads this month

Thomas Walker.

THESE are some of the faces of Queensland’s December road toll.

Where's Timmy? Opposition Leader missing in action

There are claims that spotting Tim Nicholls is akin to playing Where’s Wally?

Where could he be?

Local Partners

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

New Mormon church to uplift the lives of all

SPIRITUAL UPLIFT: The public and Mormon church members flocked to the public open day of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Augustine Heights.

Open day showcases awe inspiring building and community benefits

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Enjoy a live band from our Gig Guide for a great night out.

The latest from the city's live musice scene

See the year out with a bang

NO SHOW: Warwick missed out on fireworks at New Year and Australia Day celebrations.

Free children’s rides, live music and a fireworks finale

Things to do this weekend

LIGHT UP: Hit the streets with your QT and check out all the fantastic Christmas light displays every night.

Things to do around Ipswich

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

CHANNEL Seven has taken urgent legal action to protect two of its network stars who have become embroiled in the sex scandal that struck the network.

  • TV

  • 23rd Dec 2016 8:26 AM

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

Music from the roots

I'M JUST RAW: Singer-songwriter Chris Flaskas is in tune with the earth.

Chris Flaskas on his start in music, his latest song and what's next

INVESTMENT ALERT - 6% RETURN

11 Christine Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Exceptional investment or first home! This property is a must see. It has been freshly renovated throughout and there is nothing left to do but move in or rent...

Mixed Zoning Estate Finalisation (56 Ha)

233 Mount Crosby Road, North Tivoli 4305

Commercial Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; ... Expression of...

Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; 3 titles Highway exposure andbull; Zoned LBB Local Business and Industry Buffer...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

STRIKING HOME WITH MAGIC RIVER VIEWS!

11 Arrawatta Close, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 2 $699,000

This outstanding executive home sits proudly in a dress circle location overlooking the Brisbane river and offers an envied lifestyle not just a home. If you have...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $399,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

YOU&#39;LL LOVE THE STYLE

5 Kowari Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $417000

What an impressive home this is that is beautifully appointed both inside and out, plus it has all the extras you would hope for in your new home. Proudly built by...

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Stylish Brick with Great Tenants

2 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

Residents: 'You can't tell us what to do with our land'

Ebenezer resident Ron Turner talks about the heavy haulage route planned for the area.

Locals worry roads will be 'dangerous thanks to quarry haulage route

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

City a top property performer

IN DEMAND: This character home near Limestone Park, along Warwick Rd, just sold for $260,000.

House sales steadily rising

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!