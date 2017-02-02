37°
THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

Helen Spelitis
| 2nd Feb 2017 4:03 PM Updated: 6:12 PM

A HISTORIC Ipswich house has been put on the market for the first time in 30 years and the price tag is more than $1 million. 

Elamang on Watson St, East Ipswich is a Victorian classic sitting on almost 2450 sq m and boasts some finely crafted original features including 13 ft high ceilings, four imported Italian marble fireplaces and restored wrought cast iron lace work around the verandahs.  

It's a rare buy in a city where historic homes only come onto the market once every few decades and this particular home is steeped in Ipswich history.    

The six bedroom, one bathroom house was built in 1895 for butcher Mr Richard Watson, who was later elected as Mayor in 1911.   

Mr Watson married a Mrs Fox and the streets surrounding the property were named Watson and Fox Sts. 

In 1924 the property passed to Rex Cribb, son of Mr H. Cribb, and an executive in the legendary Cribb and Foote business.   

The Cribb family maintained the original stables but decreased the property size from 22 acres to three.  

According to QT history columnist, Beryl Johnston the home originally had 17 rooms and was bought by the Queensland Times, from the Cribb family, in 1950. 

It was converted into four flats to be used by employees.   

It then passed to new owners in 1965 who have since restored the home, enclosing the verandahs and creating a luxurious bathroom.

The ceilings are fully lined with tongue and groove timber and the original sweeping staircase is in tact.       

View the listing here.

Topics:  elamang historic houses history ipswich property real estate

According to QT history columnist, Beryl Johnston the home originally had 17 rooms.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

