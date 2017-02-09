Historic feat: Knights upset Lions

CLUB PRIDE: Ipswich Knights new co-coaches Danny Wilson and Graham Ross are delighted with their team's historic performance in the Silver Boot competition.

KEY off-season signings shared in the Ipswich Knights trademark fighting spirit to achieve another historic result for regional football.

As delighted co-coach Danny Wilson summed up perfectly: "The boys are buzzing''.

"It's really good for the region and it was good to get some positive results on the field,'' the Ipswich stalwart said.

The Knights secured a spot in Sunday night's Silver Boot grand final for the first time after upsetting the powerhouse Lions side 2-1 on Wednesday night.

After being 1-0 down at Richlands, Knights recruits Tarig Hammad and Josh Frith scored late goals to leave the home team stunned.

"It was great. I'm just really pleased for the players and the club,'' new co-coach Graham Ross said.

"It's been a long time since they've been fighting for silverware.''

Against his former club, Ross was impressed with the Knights determination to rebound from a goal down to achieve a memorable semi-final win against the defending champions.

The Knights face National Premier Leagues outfit Moreton Bay on Sunday night at the same venue. Moreton Bay advanced to the title decider after beating Easts in extra-time after the scores were deadlocked 1-1 after normal time.

Ross lured Frith and another "sharp'' Manchester-based player Luke Monaghan to the club during a recent trip to England.

The English imports have been used sparingly in pre-season games due to the heat. However, they made an immediate impact off the bench on Wednesday night working off seasoned Knights players like captain Andy Butler and Brodie Kenyon.

"It was a huge upset,'' Ross said.

"Give them (Lions) credit. They put us under a lot of pressure.''

Knights newly signed goalkeeper Declan Murphy was another former Lions player who excelled at his new club.

Ross said the Knights could tackle Sunday's final without any fear and "see if we can win ourselves a trophy''.

State of play

Silver Boot semi-final: Ipswich Knights 2 (Tarig Hammad, Josh Frith) d Lions 1 at Richlands Stadium.

Grand final: Sunday (8pm) - Knights v Moreton Bay at Richlands Stadium.