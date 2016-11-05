Historic agreement signed with Dutch

PROGRESS: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and Bram Reinders sign a memorandum of understanding between The Global Smart Cities and Communities Coalition and the Ipswich City Council.

IMAGINE cycling in the evening over a sparkling bikeway that has luminous lights marking the route, evoking the painting 'Starry Night' by Vincent van Gogh.

Well that is already happening in the Netherlands in Eindhoven thanks to the innovation of Heijmans Technology, whose managing director Joziene van de Linde was one of 26 Dutch delegates at First Station 101 yesterday.

That was just one 'smart' initiative that was showcased yesterday in what is set to see a sharing of great ideas between Ipswich and the Netherlands.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and Global Smart Cities and Communities Coalition chairman Bram Reinders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the smart city presentation at Fire Station 101 which will facilitate the sharing of smart city strategies between Ipswich and five Dutch cities - Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, The Hague and Eindhoven .

Paul Budde, the executive director of the Australia Smart Communities Association, was one of the organisers who explained the benefits of the collaboration.

"All the problems in the world, on a city basis, are very similar," he said.

"They all have traffic problems, problems with migrants and environmental problems. So why reinvent the wheel everywhere rather than sharing knowledge between all of them?

"We do that on the level of the mayor and councillors so you link them all together to help citizens have a better city in social and economic developments...making new jobs. Smart cities make people happier and that's what it is all about.

"You need a lot of infrastructure and technology to make it happen and this Dutch delegation is made up of companies who are all involved in building smart cities, and they are the people who make it work.

"Ipswich is one of the most advanced smart cities in Australia and that is why we are here.

"The mayor of Rotterdam can learn as much from Paul Pisasale as the other way around so it is really a sharing of ideas and suggestions."

The Van Gogh-Roosegaarde bicycle path. Contributed

The QT was told of a remarkably smart innovation, highlighted at the start of this article, that enhances the economy and lifestyle of Dutch citizens. Mr Budde said Heijmans Technology was famous for building smart roads and bikeways where lights are utilised under the ground to light the way forward. It is just one example of the ideas Ipswich can now tap into.

The company's website says "the Van Gogh-Roosegaarde bicycle path is the most innovative and artistic bicycle path in the Netherlands. The 600m long path runs past the place where Vincent van Gogh lived from 1883 to 1885. The bicycle path, designed by Daan Roosegaarde, consists of thousands of tiny, luminous stones and is inspired by the famous Van Gogh painting 'Starry Night'.

"The bicycle path section has been given a new layer of asphalt, scattered with thousands of luminous stones. Innovative technology enables them to charge during the day and emit light in the evening."

Ms van den Linde said the public "really wants tangible results about what it is like to live in a smart city and by using our technology you can make public space more interactive, beautiful and safe".

The Starry Night bikeway has seen more visitors to the region stay overnight, boosting the economy, and increasing the enjoyment of those who ride along it.