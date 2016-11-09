Trump takes lead in key battleground seat

LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE

One dead, at least four injured after gunman opens fire in LA

Florida on a knife-edge

Voting has ended in some states, including those critical to Donald Trump

Trump says he will accept election result depending "how it plays out"

Trump to win Kentucky, Indiana, West Virgina and Clinton to win Vermont -- no surprises

Battleground state of Ohio expected to fall to Trump



Hillary Clinton is leading Republican rival Donald Trump by two Electoral College votes, according to media reports, while the Republicans are expected to retain control of the house of representatives.

With voting complete in more than half of the 50 US states, the race was too close to call in Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire and Virginia.

They are all states that could be vital to deciding which contender wins the presidency.

Both candidates scored early victories in states where they were expected to win.

Florida is emerging as the state to watch.

Shortly after 11am, Donald Trump had a lead of about 63,000 votes in Florida.

Live forecast: Donald Trump has a 76% chance of winning Florida, as of 8:56 p.m. ET https://t.co/pGrCL0l7Xs pic.twitter.com/LZKRlSFpI6 — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) November 9, 2016

Mr Trump captured conservative states in the South and Midwest, while Mrs Clinton swept several states on the East Coast and Illinois in the Midwest.

There are 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

Shooting leaves one dead, four injures near polling station

ONE person has been killed and at least four people have been injured after an active shooter opened fire near a polling station in Azusa, a suburrb of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles county sheriff captain Jeff Scorggin said authorities were dealing with one suspect who was heavily armed.

He told the LA Times:

At least of the victims was headed to the polling station to vote, a law enforcement source told The Times.

Officers arrived to find a man with a rifle.

The gunman immediately fired at least 20 shots at police, said the source.

Under a hail of gunfire, officers took cover and returned shots at the man, who retreated into a home in the 500 block of Fourth Street, said the source, who requested anonymity because the case was ongoing.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The shooting took place in a residential neighbourhood about 2pm local time, and police said that four gunshot victims were being treated for their injuries.

The extent of their injuries is not known as police said the situation was not "contained".

Officer Jerry Willison of the Azusa police department said the situation as "very volatile and critical".



Critical Incident: Please stay out of the area of Fourth St & Orange Ave. All residents in the area shelter in place. — Azusa Police (@AzusaPD) November 8, 2016



As shots rang out, people started to run inside the polling station at the Memorial Park and Slauson Middle School before officials closed the doors.

Elizabeth Hopkinson told NBC that she and her 9-month-old son were locked down at Slauson Middle School nearby, and that she was going to vote when the shooting happened.

She said she heard, "pow, pows, then a rain of fire."

She was one of 25 people locked in the gym, as well as a group of children. The shots did not happen inside the polling station.

A witness told CNN he heard a "massive shooting is happening and the police have told us to stay indoors. We are currently locked down".

#BREAKING: Polling location in Azusa on lockdown after shooting nearby injures at least 2 https://t.co/qMbRwcoD2L pic.twitter.com/WLguKnhkss — KTLA (@KTLA) November 8, 2016

Another female voter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told CNN that she was inside the polling station when she heard shots ring out.

"At first, I thought it was construction but people came running into the room saying they see a guy with a bulletproof vest and a white shirt.

"As of right now, they just have us in the voting room and are trying to keep us calm."

A helicopter has transported at least two victims to hospital.

Police have urged residents to stay indoors.

It remains unclear if police have been able to "contain" the gunman.

Trump to win Indiana, Kentucky; Clinton set to take Vermont.

The earliest states are being called after voting booths on America's east coast closed.

Donald Trump is predicted to win Indiana and Kentucky. Pollsters Five Thirty Eight predicted he was more than 97% likely to win the states.

Both were widely predicted to stay in the hands of Republicans, and are considered safe states.

Ohio was considered a battleground state -- one that could fall to the Democrats if the swing against Mr Trump was powerful enough. Ohio was however considered a "must-win" for Republicans if they were to have a shot at the White House.

Vermont is expected to stay with Hillary Clinton. No surprises there.

Polls close as massive Hispanic turn-out threatens to swing election

THE first polls have closed in the US election, and these are must-win states if Donald Trump is to have any hope of upsetting the polls that are widely predicting a decisive win for Hillary Clinton.

The important states to watch are the swing states of Florida, New Hampshire and Virginia.

He is widely predicted to North Carolina and Florida, but if either of those red states turn blue, his chances of taking the presidency fall to close to nil.

As of 9.40am AEST, Mr Trump has 53% of the vote so far in New Hampshire and 75% of the votes counted so far in Kentucky.





As North Carolina, Florida and Ohio counting begins, we could soon be given an early indication of how Mr Trump's campaign is going.

Early voting numbers and turnout figures, however, bode less well for Mr Trump.

Mr Trump's policies on Mexican immigration, the building of a border wall and the plot to deport potentially millions of illegal immigrants may have galvanised the influential Hispanic community in the US.

If early numbers on Hispanic voter turnout play out consistently, it could deliver a heavy blow to Mr Trump's campaign fortunes.

Most Hispanic voters live in states that are set in stone for either Democrats or Republicans -- California, Texas and New York -- but there are key populations in the swinging states of Florida, Nevada and Colorado.

If this group proves a powerful force in this election, it could change the way both parties campaign, and will deliver more influence to the Hispanic community.

Donald Trump will accept election result on one condition

DONALD Trump Jr has said that his father will accept the result of the election - with one big caveat.

As long as the voting is "legit and fair", he said, his father will accept that he has lost.

With polls suggesting Mrs Clinton had a narrow lead before election day, Donald Trump Jr said his father would concede defeat if he loses, provide the result is "legit and fair".

He told MSNBC: "All we've wanted is a fair fight.

"If he loses and it's legit and fair, and there's not obvious stuff out there - without question, yes."

Although the candidate himself is not so sure.

He told Fox news earlier today that he would not necessarily accept the result of the election, unless he wins of course.

It will depend on "how things play out", Mr Trump said.

"Hopefully they'll play out well and hopefully we won't have to worry about it, meaning hopefully we'll win.

"We will see how they play out.

"I want to see everything honest."

Barack Obama puts faith in voters

Barack Obama has said that he still has faith in the American people after a bitter election campaign.

Asked whether he was feeling nervous about the presidential election outcome, Obama said "I think we'll do a good job" as long as the American people vote.

Lines were long in some areas as voters chose between Democrat Hillary Clinton, Republican Donald Trump and some third-party candidates.

Obama said he hopes everyone has "voted early. If not, get out there."

Obama supports Clinton and voted early last month in his Chicago hometown.

He spoke while walking from the White House residence to the Oval Office, following his Election Day tradition of playing basketball with friends.



Punters still backing Trump to win

The probabilities are moving slightly towards a Trump win - but not enough to make a difference.

Bookmaker Paddy Power said Clinton's chance of taking the White House dipped slightly to 81.8 percent on Election Day from 83.3 percent, while Trump's probability improved to 22 percent from 20 percent.

"The flow of money is relatively even with it slightly favoring Trump," said a Paddy Power spokesman.

He said Paddy Power has seen at least 20 four- and five-figure bets placed on Tuesday. Different bookmakers and exchanges have different closing times for placing bets.



Republicans are going to do well in House

Much as the presidential election is spectacular, the House is likely to be both closer and ultimately just as important. It's looking like the Republicans are going to do well.

Republicans seemed on track to secure two more years of House control in Tuesday's elections but with erosion of their historic majority, leaving hard-line conservatives with added clout to vex party leaders.

With Donald Trump rousing opposition in many suburban and ethnically diverse districts, Democrats were hoping to gain a dozen seats or more.



TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP I can hear the Trump Army marching to the Ballot boxes from my ranch, sounds victorious! #ElectionDay #voted #myvote2016 — Clint Eastwood (@EastwoodUSA) November 8, 2016

Chief targets included GOP incumbents in Virginia, New Jersey, Illinois, Florida, Nevada and California.

But both sides anticipated that Democrats would fall short of the 30-seat pickup they'd need to take command of the House for the first time in six years. Democrats have gained that many seats in just five of the 35 elections since World War II, including only once - in 2006 - since the 1970s.

One prized pelt would be eight-term Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., who dogged President Barack Obama with probes into the 2012 killings of four Americans in Benghazi, Libya, and IRS mistreatment of conservative groups.

Another would be Rep. Scott Garrett, R-N.J., from New York City's suburbs, under fire for reports he'd objected to contributing money for gay GOP congressional candidates.

Key pollster says Clinton victory most likely

Nate Silver, the renowned pollster who has seriously talked up the chances of Donald Trump winning today's election, has released his final forecast.

And it is good news for Hillary Clinton, with Silver's model now giving her a 71.4 per cent chance of victory compared to Mr Trump's 28.6 per cent.

Our final forecast of the year just published! Clinton is a 71% favorite in polls-only, 72% in polls-plus. https://t.co/UxLqelkmvP pic.twitter.com/yTXPTLF5Ri — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 8, 2016

Silver's FiveThirtyEight project had come in for some criticism in the last week after it gave Mr Trump a chunky 35 per cent chance of becoming president.

With Ms Clinton only a 65 per cent favourite, that was seen as an outlier compared to other models.

HuffPost Pollster was giving Ms Clinton a 98 per cent chance of winning, while The New York Times' model at The Upshot had her at 85 per cent.

Releasing his final forecast, Silver noted that there was a gap between the Electoral College and the national vote, with Ms Clinton 81 per cent likely to get the overall majority of votes in the latter.

Silver has justified giving Mr Trump such high chances in the past on the basis that, with the polls all pretty tight, many different scenarios remain possible.

But he tweeted as his final forecast came out that "show Clinton winning pretty much the same states as everyone else".

Significantly, Silver said the key swing states of Florida, Nevada, North Carolina and Maine (2) had "flipped narrowly to her in the past 48 hours".

"However, we continue to believe that other forecasts overstate [certainty]," he added.