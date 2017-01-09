'Hilarious' gran hits 90 years

Colleen Grehan celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends at Milford Grange RSL Care.

GRANDMA Colleen Grehan has the most infectious laugh, a lovable feature she's passed down to her many grandchildren.

The good-humoured and lively Ipswich woman celebrated her 90th birthday on Saturday and it was quite the affair with a few surprise guests.

Relatives flew in from interstate to make it a special day for Colleen who had imagined herself spending her birthday with less fanfare, although she didn't mind the attention.

More than 100 people, from both sides of the family, turned up to watch Colleen cut the birthday cake and it seems that could have caused some drama.

Yet, Colleen assured everyone "there would be no family fighting today”, namely because she forgot her own weapon.

"I don't have my walking stick with me, so no fighting,” she quipped while giggling.

"I knew they were organising something, but I am very surprised to see the number of people who made it.”

Colleen is the head of five generations and while that technically makes her the boss, she's not sure if her authority is recognised far and wide.

"I like to think I'm the boss, but does everyone listen to me? That I'm not sure of,” she said, again giggling.

For Anita Palmer it was an emotionally confusing day.

She was ecstatic to be with the grandmother she remembers so affectionately from childhood, but emotional at the celebration of such a significant milestone.

"I remember always going to grandma's on Friday afternoons and after mass on a Sunday,” Anita, who had travelled from interstate, said.

"She'd be baking and we'd be licking the bowls.

"Nothing was ever too much effort for her.

"We'd play around downstairs, dressing up in her old pantyhose.

"It was always so lovely.

"She's so important to me and to our whole family.”

One of the more unusual birthday gifts Colleen received was an unripened, seedless mango.

"I guess that means I can't plant it and grow my own then,” Colleen, who forgot the strict instruction on when would be the best time to eat her mango, said.