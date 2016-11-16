Highway rollover snarls morning commute

UPDATE: The Cunningham Highway at Amberley is open to traffic following a single-vehicle rollover this morning.

Police report that emergency crews removed the wreck from the road just before 8am.

Motorists are being urged to take care as there are still delays in the area.

EARLIER: Motorists are being advised to avoid the Cunningham Highway near the Amberley turnoff at Amberley after a single-vehicle rollover this morning.

Police say the driver of a small truck escaped unscathed from the crash which occurred at about 6am.

Traffic in the area has been affected with delays backed up as far as Yamanto.

Minor diversions are also in place as emergency services attempt to clear the vehicle from the road.