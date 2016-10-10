30°
News

Tributes flow for Highfields drowning victim

Tara Miko
| 10th Oct 2016 8:37 AM Updated: 4:06 PM
Highfields man Blaze Alexander, 20.
Highfields man Blaze Alexander, 20.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: The death of a Highfields man at a popular swimming hole north of Toowoomba is being treated as a tragic accident as his family comes to grips with the sudden loss.

Highfields man Blaze Alexander, 20, had gone with a group of friends to escape Sunday's heat by swimming in one of the region's favoured swimming holes at Coomba Falls.

There they spent the early afternoon climbing rocks and diving into the deep water when tragedy struck.

Around 12.15pm Sunday, Mr Alexander climbed the 15m high rocks and jumped.

Witnesses report he landed in the water and resurfaced once before going under again and disappearing.

His friends dived desperately in the area to try and locate him while people on the banks called emergency services.

Kingaroy police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Duane Frank said officers worked alongside Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' swift water rescue teams to try and locate him Sunday afternoon before the search was called off.

Specialist officers from the police dive squad located his body shortly after the search restarted yesterday morning.

Distraught family and friends watched on their loved one was recovered from the water a short distance from where he was last seen alive.

Sgt Frank said police had spoken with a number of people who were at Coomba Falls on Sunday, and initial investigations indicated the death was a tragic accident.

"A report will be completed by police and forwarded on to the coroner," he said.

"Given the location it is very tempting to climb on the rocks and jump into the water.

"People need to be mindful of the heights of rocks when jumping into the water.

"This was nothing more than an activity that, over the years, thousands of people have done."

Condolences were flowing on social media as the community mourned the loss.

Coomba Falls, Maidenwell. Photo by Petra Harris. Photo Contributed
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell. Photo by Petra Harris. Photo Contributed Contributed

EARLIER: Police have recovered the body of a Highfields man at Coomba Falls after a search this morning.

The man, 20, was at the popular watering hole on Sunday when he jumped from a rock into the deep pool and failed to resurface.

Specialist police divers from Briabane searched the water this morning and recovered the man's body.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

EARLIER: The search for a Highfields man missing, feared drowned, at a popular swimming hole north of Toowoomba continues this morning.

Specialist police from the Brisbane dive squad will join the search for the 20-year-old at Coomba Falls at Maidenwell when they arrive on scene about 10am.

Police guarded the waterhole overnight after the man jumped from a rock into the water about 2.15pm and failed to resurface.

Despite the best efforts of nearby swimmers and an initial search yesterday afternoon, the man has yet to be located.

It is believed State Emergency Services will join police in the search.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  coomba falls, highfields, maidenwell, police, toowoomba

Court hears woman was chopped up with a machete

Court hears woman was chopped up with a machete

THE last violent hours of Tia Lander’s life were revealed in a Brisbane Supreme Court a short while ago.

Check out Shardy's inspirational 100km conquest

Determined Ipswich athlete Paul "Shardy'' Shard celebrates his amazing effort winning the 100km Nerang Trail run.

Two years after surgery, Ipswich runner completes amazing feat

Tiahleigh Palmer: Wife, son to testify against foster father

Tiahleigh Palmer

Julene and Josh Thorburn agree to be prosecution witnesses

Tributes flow for Highfields drowning victim

Highfields man Blaze Alexander, 20.

Investigations into the incident are continuing

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

We want to pay more for quality food, says shop owner

BOUTIQUE FOODS: Tanya Hargreaves from Total Gourmet.

Ipswich represented at Brisbane Good Food and Wine Show

Latest deals and offers

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

Five things to do in and around the region

DRESS UP: Lifeline's annual clothing is fast approaching, grab a bargain this week.

Check out what's happening this week

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

11.59Ha ( Approx 29 Acres) TWO HOMES TWO DAMS &amp; MULTIPLE PADDOCKS &amp; WATER

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

REDUCED TO $389,000

5 Heron Crescent, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 2 LARGE SPACIOUS...

Located in a quiet street this delightful home with two spacious living areas one to the left of the entry way and the second featuring high raked ceilings and...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $299,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

GREAT VALUE !! GREAT HOME !!

32 Child Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 2 $265,000

This property is solid as a rock, build with hardwood timber and sits on concrete posts on a corner 615M2 allotment with side access, and beautiful rear views from...

DA APPLICATION FOR 176 SITES IS LODGED

32 Greenwood Village Road, Redbank Plains 4301

Residential Land 13.11 ha development site for 176 home sites.The land is level to ... EOI CLOSING...

13.11 ha development site for 176 home sites.The land is level to gently sloping. The Site is less than 400m to Redbank Plains Road in the growth corridor through...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE

Address available on Request, Kensington Grove 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $85,000...

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, just a few minutes to the Warrego Highway, only 30 minutes from the Ipswich CBD, 40 minutes to...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - BRING ALL OFFERS!

163 Lockyer View Road, Wivenhoe Pocket 4306

House 4 2 8 $534,000

So you’re looking for sheds? Look no further, because you’ve hit the mother load! Massive sheds, two gantry's, and large carports, it would be near impossible to...

Simply Charming!

9 Lawrence Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 OFFERS OVER...

Outstanding opportunity to secure this wonderful property. Owner says SELL! This stunning and delightful home was built around 1900 and offers the warmth and...

AUCTION SATURDAY 15/10/16

3 Danyel Court, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 3 7 Auction

Rarely does a property on a land size of 1829m2 come on the market which has a multitude of uses, from the triple lock up shed to the caravan ,bus or truck port...

Invest, Invest, Invest

124 Eric Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Great investment opportunity this well kept 3 bedroom home is a fantastic opportunity for a first time investor or seasoned entrepreneur looking to capitalize a...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

The importance of the L-word when building or buying

WoodLinks Development Manager Sam Burgess says location should be at the top of the checklist when building or buying a home.

IT’S the L-word all property agents seem to love.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest