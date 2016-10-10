Tributes flow for Highfields drowning victim

UPDATE: The death of a Highfields man at a popular swimming hole north of Toowoomba is being treated as a tragic accident as his family comes to grips with the sudden loss.

Highfields man Blaze Alexander, 20, had gone with a group of friends to escape Sunday's heat by swimming in one of the region's favoured swimming holes at Coomba Falls.

There they spent the early afternoon climbing rocks and diving into the deep water when tragedy struck.

Around 12.15pm Sunday, Mr Alexander climbed the 15m high rocks and jumped.

Witnesses report he landed in the water and resurfaced once before going under again and disappearing.

His friends dived desperately in the area to try and locate him while people on the banks called emergency services.

Kingaroy police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Duane Frank said officers worked alongside Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' swift water rescue teams to try and locate him Sunday afternoon before the search was called off.

Specialist officers from the police dive squad located his body shortly after the search restarted yesterday morning.

Distraught family and friends watched on their loved one was recovered from the water a short distance from where he was last seen alive.

Sgt Frank said police had spoken with a number of people who were at Coomba Falls on Sunday, and initial investigations indicated the death was a tragic accident.

"A report will be completed by police and forwarded on to the coroner," he said.

"Given the location it is very tempting to climb on the rocks and jump into the water.

"People need to be mindful of the heights of rocks when jumping into the water.

"This was nothing more than an activity that, over the years, thousands of people have done."

Condolences were flowing on social media as the community mourned the loss.

Coomba Falls, Maidenwell. Photo by Petra Harris. Photo Contributed Contributed

EARLIER: Police have recovered the body of a Highfields man at Coomba Falls after a search this morning.

The man, 20, was at the popular watering hole on Sunday when he jumped from a rock into the deep pool and failed to resurface.

Specialist police divers from Briabane searched the water this morning and recovered the man's body.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

EARLIER: The search for a Highfields man missing, feared drowned, at a popular swimming hole north of Toowoomba continues this morning.

Specialist police from the Brisbane dive squad will join the search for the 20-year-old at Coomba Falls at Maidenwell when they arrive on scene about 10am.

Police guarded the waterhole overnight after the man jumped from a rock into the water about 2.15pm and failed to resurface.

Despite the best efforts of nearby swimmers and an initial search yesterday afternoon, the man has yet to be located.

It is believed State Emergency Services will join police in the search.