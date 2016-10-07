31°
Lifestyle

Higher booze prices 'best way to combat abuse'

7th Oct 2016 9:40 AM
Should taxes be raised further on alcoholic drinks?
Should taxes be raised further on alcoholic drinks? Mara Pattison-Sowden

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSTRALIA'S boozing behaviour is being curbed by the rising cost of alcohol and reduced trading hours for pubs and clubs, a new report suggests.

But there is still a disturbing level of binge drinking by young people - and some are suggesting those same people may take 20 years before they seek help for their drinking problem.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's 10-year survey of the nation's drinking habits shows young adults are the most likely to consume alcohol at risky levels.

The report shows overall, Australians are consuming less alcohol, from an average 10.8 litres of pure alcohol per person in 2008-09, to 9.7 litres per person in 2013-14.

And almost 75% of young people aged 12-17 abstained from alcohol in 2013, up from 64 per cent in 2010, separate research shows.

Australian governments, including those in Queensland and NSW, have tried to limit the impact of alcohol-fuelled violence by reducing trading hours of pubs.

Reader poll

Should tax be increased on alcohol to combat abuse?

  • View Results

But according to the report, raising the cost of alcohol, through taxation, is the most effective way of curbing consumption.

"Research shows increasing the price of alcohol, restricting trading hours and reducing outlet density can have positive outcomes in reducing consumption and harms related to alcohol use," the AIWH report found.

But there is still concern about drinking levels, particularly by young people, many of whom are now resorting to drinking before going out, due to high prices at pubs and clubs.

For young adults aged 18-24, 47% reported they had drunk alcohol at risky levels once, 33% reporting drinking at "very high levels" yearly, and 18% drinking at "very high levels" monthly.

Short term risks include anti-social behaviour, exposure to violence, including domestic and family violence, accidents and injury.

Longer term risks range from chronic health conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and alcohol dependence.

So what's considered harmful drinking?

• Single occasion risk (monthly) -drinking more than 4 standard drinks on a single occasion on at least
a monthly basis.

• Lifetime risk - drinking more than 2 standard drinks a day, on average.

• Very high risk (yearly, monthly or weekly) - had consumed 11 or more standard drinks on a single
occasion at least yearly, at least monthly or at least weekly in the past 12 months.

Some of the key findings

 

  • Nationally, the population rate of pure alcohol available for consumption has steadily declined since 2008-09- although mixed trends were apparent by jurisdiction.
  • The total volume of pure alcohol available for consumption in Australia has increased from around 160 million litres of pure alcohol in 2004-05 to over 180 million litres in 2013-14.
  • Once population growth was accounted for, apparent per capita consumption decreased from 10.8 litres per person in 2008-09 to 9.7 in 2013-14-this trend varied by jurisdiction.
  • Research shows increasing the price of alcohol, restricting trading hours and reducing outlet density can have positive outcomes in reducing consumption and harms related to alcohol use.
  • Reviews have found strong evidence for the effectiveness of restrictions on economic availability (such as increased taxes and minimum pricing) and physical availability (such as restricting the days and hours of sale).
  • The biggest decreases in rates were reported for Australians drinking at risky levels on a single occasion (11%) and over a lifetime (13%).
  • Remote and very remote areas had higher rates than other areas for people drinking at risky levels and receiving treatment for alcohol
  • Australians aged 18 to 24 were more likely than any other age group to drink at risky levels, but clients receiving treatment for alcohol were more likely to be aged over 40.
  • In 2013, most Australians who reported single occasion risky drinking (47%), yearly drinking at very high levels (33%) and monthly drinking at very high levels (18%) were aged 18 to 24.
  • Those who reported lifetime risky drinking were most likely to be aged 40-49 (23%); similarly, the largest group of clients in treatment for alcohol were aged 40-49 (49%).

Topics:  alcohol, booze, violence

RSPCA flags immediate changes at city pound

RSPCA flags immediate changes at city pound

Ipswich pound is about to undergo a transformation.

Where's my compo? Motorway landowners await payouts

Tony Halpin from Ipswich Earthmoving Equipment wants to be properly conpensated for having his land resumed for the Ipswich Motorway upgrade.

Ipswich highway upgrade leaves owners 'millions' out of pocket.

Woman choked, bitten, carjacked in terrifying ordeal

Man, 38, to appear in court on several charges

Win a trip to flower show on the QT

One lucky reader has the chance to win a trip to the Melbourne International Flower Show with a friend, with Carolyn Dwyer as their personal tour guide.

Quick, head to qt.com.au/flowershow and enter your details

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Low flier at Archerfield

Flight Lieutenant Steve Andrews shows Australian Air Force Cadets the C130J Hercules at the Ballina Airport. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Herculean effort for Brisbane Open house

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

Celebrate the work of St Francis of Assisi with the annual Blessing of the Pets this Sunday.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

FANTASTIC LOCATION

581 Browns Plains Road, Crestmead 4132

House 3 1 $325,000

Elevated to catch the breezes and its such a convenient location. Transport shops and schools are all close by. Upstairs New paint and carpets 3 Bedrooms 1...

OWNERS HAVE BOUGHT ELSEWHERE-DON&#39;T MISS OUT, ACT NOW!

24 Robson Road, Coulson 4310

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Make no mistakes here, this beautiful property must be sold as the owners have purchased elsewhere. Set upon 8 private acres just on the North side of Boonah...

BUYER COULDN&#39;T GET FINANCE...HERE&#39;S YOUR SECOND CHANCE!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

BUYER COULDN&#39;T GET FINANCE...HERE&#39;S YOUR SECOND CHANCE!

16 Imperial Court, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $469,000

This three year old Metricon built home sits proudly at the end of a quiet Emerald Hill cul de sac and commands respect with its bold rendered facade and its...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

10 Barwell Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This is the perfect family home for both families and investors and here’s why! This home has fantastic street appeal and it is totally established. It has two...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 $389,000...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in Harrisville. Ideally sitting...

33 Acre Horse Property - Owners Motivated!

153 Bunjurgen Road, Bunjurgen 4310

3 2 14 $930,000

PASSED IN AT AUCTION-MAKE YOUR MOVE! Located only 5 minutes from the township of Boonah you will find this well-equipped horse property sitting proudly on 33...

URGENT SALE-WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY.

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Whether looking for an investment or first home, this beauty is ready to go and will not disappoint! Never been listed and features original Queenslander...

HARD TO COME BY 102 GRAZING ACRES WITH AMPLE WATER

1827 Rosewood - Warrill View Road, Mount Walker 4340

Rural 0 0 AUCTION

OWNERS ARE KEEN TO SELL, PLEASE BRING YOUR INTEREST, BLOCKS LIKE THIS ARE HARD TO COME BY! If you are after a good size grazing or farming block, with plenty of...

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

84 Storr Circuit, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $315,000

An ideal investment, currently rented for $310pw, lease expires 3/6/17 with a perfect tenant in place who looks after the home like its her own. Located close to...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream