High-powered convoy makes Oscar's day

MORE than 100 social motorcycle riders have given a little Ipswich lad a ninth birthday to remember.

Oscar Hoving, who suffers from multiple learning difficulties, got the kind of surprise that any boy his age would love; a massive convoy of high-powered motorcycles and trikes all carrying kind-hearted people who just wanted to wish him a happy birthday.

The leader of the pack was Pete Dolinis, who guided the roaring group of social riders into Yamanto last Wednesday night, before presenting Oscar with a helmet and seeing him off on a joy ride on the back of a trike.

The riders also raised more than $850 cash and presented individual gifts to Oscar.

Oscar's mum Steph Hoving said she was overwhelmed with the gesture, which came about after she mentioned Oscar's upcoming birthday to some friends on Facebook.

After letting slip that Oscar loved motorbikes, the idea of giving Oscar a party snowballed.

"Man it was just incredible," Mrs Hoving said.

"I just can't believe the number of people who we don't know from a bar of soap who got involved."

The family has been so impressed by the public support that they have decided to start a charity to support other children like Oscar.