High fire danger for Ipswich with total ban

THE warm days and gusty winds have Ipswich region firefighters on high alert and ready to spring into action.

A total fire ban is in place and a high fire danger warning was issued late last week.

Conditions have eased off a bit today with the temperature expected to hit the high 20s compared to yesterday which saw the city sweat through a 35 degree day.

And while a bit of rain might beat the heat for residents, for firefighters it's a sign there will likely be more fuel on the ground when the weather heats up again.

Firefighters at Ripley spent yesterday going through training, as the warmer weather sets in, to ensure their protocols and communication with other agencies is flawless so any potential fire threat can be quickly addressed.

Ripley senior firefighter Daniel Feeney said no permits to burn would be issued in the next week.

"We're hoping with the predicted cooler change the risk will ease a bit," Mr Feeney said.

"Part of the problem is with the bit of rain we just had.

"There will be a lot of growth as a result of that and when we get the next hot snap all that growth will dry out and increases the fuel load on the ground."

Mr Feeney reminded drivers not to throw cigarette butts out the window, particularly during periods of high fire danger.

Tuesday is expected to hit 27 degrees with the temperature predicted to steadily increase up to 30 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but there are no predictions for another 35 degree day.