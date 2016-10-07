31°
News

Hey, was that a packet of chips being opened?

7th Oct 2016 3:00 PM
This week's entrant for our 'Caption this pic' contest.
This week's entrant for our 'Caption this pic' contest. Deb Edwards Flanagan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Thank you to all our friends who took part in our latest 'Caption this pic' competition on QT Facebook.

A special mention to Colin Fretwell whose quip: "Looks like they bought a Jeep, mate!" was the most liked.

A thank you also to Deb Edwards Flanagan for sharing this photo.

Here is a selection of some your favourite one-liners.

Felicity Weston - Where's Rex? His family bought a Jeep!

Emily Daw - Give us our ball. Yeah, that's our ball your playing with!

Rosemarie Johnston - Can you see the postman yet I'm sure he is due soon.

Cam Jay - Neighborhood watch, Ipswich style!

Kailin Monteath - Someone say bones?

Roxy Sknytoa - Steak! I smell steak!

Maureen Clifford - I was looking back to see if you were looking back to see if I was looking back to see if you were looking back at me. You were cute as you could be standing looking back at me. And it was plain to see that I'd enjoy your company.

Gayle Wiley - We Are The Two Woofers Fence Patrol Just Pawtrolling The Fence For Neighbourhood Nosey Sticky Beaks.

Paul Geddes - Our neighbours, the "BARKERS" next door!

Sandra Fortescue - Hey mate, ain't she a cutie? Bet I get to date her before you.

Bobbie Findlay - I told you they were having a BBQ and didn't ask us!

Patricia Carpenter - Heard there was something going on in the hood , so just checking it out.

Homer Nemenzo - Told ya next door's chihuahua is a hottie.

Debbie Telfer - Just checking, is everything okay over there?

Clayton Rogers - Wonder if we will get a bit of bacon off their BBQ?

Brenda Atkinson - I told you Rover was having a party we weren't invited. See there's Boxer, Tom and they even invited Smelly Sam from the junk yard. WHY not us!

Andrew Murphy - Q: Why are we here? A: The milkshakes.

Donna Harvey Can you smell that. What's for dinner?

Tracey Walker - Checking if the grass is greener on the other side.

Patricia Carpenter - Heard there was something going on in the hood, so just checking it out.

Michael Comrie - Neighborhood watch here! Who are you?

Bronwyn Thomson - Seriously, they've got a cat!

Del Windolf - Wonder what the police are doing at their house!

Did you know you can also submit stories or photographs for publication on QT's website?

Go to http://www.qt.com.au/your- story/ and click "submit your story".

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  community, facebook, ipswich

Ipswich cop applies for bail on child rape charge

Ipswich cop applies for bail on child rape charge

An Ipswich constable is applying for bail after being charged with rape and indecent treatment of children.

  • Crime

  • 7th Oct 2016 1:39 PM

WATCH: Snake catcher's "very close call" with eastern brown

A local snake catcher has had not one but two close calls this week

VIDEO: Meet the race car driving mayor

Former race car driver, Graeme Lehmann, restored his beloved 1975 Holden Torana.

He was just seven years old when he first got behind the wheel

Hey, was that a packet of chips being opened?

This week's entrant for our 'Caption this pic' contest.

A special mention to Colin Fretwell whose quip was the most liked

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Low flier at Archerfield

Flight Lieutenant Steve Andrews shows Australian Air Force Cadets the C130J Hercules at the Ballina Airport. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Herculean effort for Brisbane Open house

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

Celebrate the work of St Francis of Assisi with the annual Blessing of the Pets this Sunday.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

HUGE house on a HUGE block = HUGE POTENTIAL!!

4 Rufous Crescent, Brookwater 4300

House 5 2 2 $650,000

Your search is finally over! This stunning property is being offered for sale for the first time... Located in the beautiful Brookwater estate, this home is...

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

GREAT INVESTMENT

10 Eureka Court, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 1 1 $280,000 Neg

Situated on the high side of a cul-de-sac, this property is close to the new Fern Brooke Estate which offers new schools, new shops and the new sporting...

Summer&#39;s Entertainer

26 Discovery Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 Offers Over...

Start the summer off with purchasing a luxury home which has everything a family will ever want. Enjoy the hot summer months splashing around in the spectacular...

Development potential

2 Sturt Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 3 $363,000

Potential for second dwelling (eg. granny flat) subject to council approvals A full length covered patio at the front and another large covered patio to the rear...

FANTASTIC LOCATION

581 Browns Plains Road, Crestmead 4132

House 3 1 $325,000

Elevated to catch the breezes and its such a convenient location. Transport shops and schools are all close by. Upstairs New paint and carpets 3 Bedrooms 1...

CUTE AND SPACIOUS ONLY $319,000NEG

8 Gumnut Grove, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 3 $319,000neg.

Brick/tile with fenced yard and very private. Other features include – 2 living areas Lounge has ceiling fan and air con. Main bedroom has en-suite, ceiling...

Inner City Classic Queenslander

12 Flint Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 Offers Over...

From the minute you enter this home you will realise the quality that is on offer. From the well lit front sunroom/office through the spacious lounge and separate...

IDEAL FOR INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS

95 Cameron Street, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 1 1 ONLY $290,000...

Only walking distance to the newly developed major shopping centre in Redbank Plains and a short drive to primary and high schools, Springfield Shopping centre...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream