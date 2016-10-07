Hey, was that a packet of chips being opened?

This week's entrant for our 'Caption this pic' contest.

Thank you to all our friends who took part in our latest 'Caption this pic' competition on QT Facebook.

A special mention to Colin Fretwell whose quip: "Looks like they bought a Jeep, mate!" was the most liked.

A thank you also to Deb Edwards Flanagan for sharing this photo.

Here is a selection of some your favourite one-liners.

Felicity Weston - Where's Rex? His family bought a Jeep!

Emily Daw - Give us our ball. Yeah, that's our ball your playing with!

Rosemarie Johnston - Can you see the postman yet I'm sure he is due soon.

Cam Jay - Neighborhood watch, Ipswich style!

Kailin Monteath - Someone say bones?

Roxy Sknytoa - Steak! I smell steak!

Maureen Clifford - I was looking back to see if you were looking back to see if I was looking back to see if you were looking back at me. You were cute as you could be standing looking back at me. And it was plain to see that I'd enjoy your company.

Gayle Wiley - We Are The Two Woofers Fence Patrol Just Pawtrolling The Fence For Neighbourhood Nosey Sticky Beaks.

Paul Geddes - Our neighbours, the "BARKERS" next door!

Sandra Fortescue - Hey mate, ain't she a cutie? Bet I get to date her before you.

Bobbie Findlay - I told you they were having a BBQ and didn't ask us!

Patricia Carpenter - Heard there was something going on in the hood , so just checking it out.

Homer Nemenzo - Told ya next door's chihuahua is a hottie.

Debbie Telfer - Just checking, is everything okay over there?

Clayton Rogers - Wonder if we will get a bit of bacon off their BBQ?

Brenda Atkinson - I told you Rover was having a party we weren't invited. See there's Boxer, Tom and they even invited Smelly Sam from the junk yard. WHY not us!

Andrew Murphy - Q: Why are we here? A: The milkshakes.

Donna Harvey Can you smell that. What's for dinner?

Tracey Walker - Checking if the grass is greener on the other side.

Michael Comrie - Neighborhood watch here! Who are you?

Bronwyn Thomson - Seriously, they've got a cat!

Del Windolf - Wonder what the police are doing at their house!

