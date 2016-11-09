34°
Community

Hero workers help young distressed mum and baby

Joel Gould
| 9th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
LEGENDS: Council workers (from left) Heine Haworth, Greg Ziebell and Brad Kleidon receive their Pride of Ipswich certificates from Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Kylie Stoneman (absent: Michael Edwards).
LEGENDS: Council workers (from left) Heine Haworth, Greg Ziebell and Brad Kleidon receive their Pride of Ipswich certificates from Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Kylie Stoneman (absent: Michael Edwards). David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Meet the four Ipswich council workers being hailed as heroes after their Good Samaritan actions calmed a baby boy and his mum after the infant's finger was accidentally slammed in a car door.

The quartet - maintenance workers Heine Haworth, Greg Ziebell and Brad Kleidon and traffic controller Michael Edwards - were working on North Station Rd in North Booval when they heard the cries of a baby boy and his concerned mum.

Resident Lauren Jane's son Coby had crushed his finger and was seeking help.

Assistance was immediately at hand as the four men downed tools and swung into action.

Heine Haworth, the supervisor on the city maintenance crew at the time, explains what happened.

"We were doing some maintenance and this young girl was highly distressed because her baby had just crushed his finger," he said.

"She was crying and gave the baby to Brad."

Brad then worked his magic.

"The baby was distressed too so the three of us just settled the baby down and he was pretty good after that," he said.

"We just kept talking to the lady and comforting her."

Traffic controller Michael Edwards then rang the ambulance while the other lads went and got some ice for the young baby's finger. But the tough little fella didn't want any ice and bravely soldiered on.

The ambulances were all busy at the time so a friend of Ms Jane arrived and took the young boy to hospital while the workers stayed at the scene and provided support.

The council workers all played down their kind actions.

"It is the sort of thing that anyone would do," Mr Haworth said.

Ms Jane thanked the men and then went on Facebook to reiterate her gratitude.

The quartet was presented with Pride of Ipswich certificates by Mayor Paul Pisasale and Division 4 councillor Kylie Stoneman at Tuesday's general council meeting acknowledging their actions.

"The best asset I have is the workforce of Ipswich and I can't complement these four guys enough," Cr Pisasale said.

"They have shown what an integral part of the community they are and I am so proud to acknowledge our staff.

"They work for council but they love this city too.

"I just want to say 'well done' to them and that they are the reason our city is going so well, because they care.

"The service they deliver is first class."

Cr Stoneman, who liaised with Ms Jane after the ordeal, said the council workers deserved to be recognised and that the mother of the young boy was relieved to have such caring citizens on hand in her hour of need.

"As a parent, she was just very grateful. She needed help and they were there to help her," Cr Stoneman said.

"You will find that most council workers are like this but we just don't hear the good stories.

"This is about celebrating what our staff do over and above.

"They are unsung heroes."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  council workers heroes ipswich paul pisasale

Amberley Base gets the chemical all-clear

Amberley Base gets the chemical all-clear

Concerns toxic firefighting chemicals contaminated bore water around Amberley have been debunked.

Man jailed for touching four girls at Ipswich public pool

A Coast pensioner has been refused bail after being charged with drug trafficking.

Offending was 'brazen and persistent conduct'

PCYC in a drive to help youth

DRIVING FORCE: Angela Watts, learner driver Jayden Vaughan, mentor Doug Loats and Senior Constable Ray O' Sullivan are Braking the Cycle.

More mentors are always welcome, especially women

Crowds applaud Orion Lagoon

Swimmers Kim Shields and Sienna beat a hot day at the Orion Lagoon.

More than 400,000 beat the heat at Springfield

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

This week's community billboard

GO FOR WALKIES: Get fit and active with your dog, join a dog agility training group.

A daily guide to what's on in Ipswich over the next seven days

Five things to do this week

Enjoy the exhibition 'Ipswich x 5' at the Ipswich Art Gallery, daily from 10am.

What's on in Ipswich

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

MOVIE REVIEW: The Accountant sums up well

MAGIC IN THE NUMBERS: Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in a scene from the movie The Accountant.

Ben Affleck's latest film is not Batman, but it's an uncommon hero

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

8/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $170,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

Executive Vogue Living

9 Regency Grove, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 3 $635,000...

This distinctive and substantial residence, unrivalled in unique contemporary design alone is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. This home presents an...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land PHONE AGENT TO ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM SATURDAYS HOUSE ... Prices start from...

PHONE AGENT TO ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM SATURDAYS HOUSE & LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW!! (www.monterea.com) STAGE ONE of MONTEREA...

HUGE HOME!!! TWO FANTASTIC LEVELS + VIEWS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000...

ALL IMPROVEMENTS AND ADDED FEATURES HAVE BEEN APPROVED AND CERTIFIED AND THIS DWELLING ALLOWS FOR FURTHER BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM TO BE EASILY ADDED IF REQUIRED. ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

HIGHSET RIPPER OVER 6% RETURN

14 McMillan Street, Churchill 4305

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Why pay rent anymore with low interest rates and rents on the rise this is the time to get into the market. This property will rent between $310 -$320 per week and...

Surplus to requirements

448-454 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial - Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed ... Offers To...

- Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed major commercial precinct - Two road frontage, high profile and easily accessed...

&quot;QUIET CUL DE SAC LOCATION IN POPULAR ESTATE!&quot;

6 Notnel Crt, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This family home is an absolute gem featuring open plan living, four bedrooms ( all with BIR with mirrored doors) and two bathrooms-(master has ensuite )and a...

&quot;SOLID STARTER HOME- A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND FLOOD FREE &quot;

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Pisasale insists CBD water feature is full steam ahead

STILL ON: The CBD water feature announced for the Ipswich CBD will proceed. Pictured at its announcement is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige, Cr Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

'Funding snub won't stop us' says Mayor

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!