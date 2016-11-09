Hero workers help young distressed mum and baby

LEGENDS: Council workers (from left) Heine Haworth, Greg Ziebell and Brad Kleidon receive their Pride of Ipswich certificates from Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Kylie Stoneman (absent: Michael Edwards).

Meet the four Ipswich council workers being hailed as heroes after their Good Samaritan actions calmed a baby boy and his mum after the infant's finger was accidentally slammed in a car door.

The quartet - maintenance workers Heine Haworth, Greg Ziebell and Brad Kleidon and traffic controller Michael Edwards - were working on North Station Rd in North Booval when they heard the cries of a baby boy and his concerned mum.

Resident Lauren Jane's son Coby had crushed his finger and was seeking help.

Assistance was immediately at hand as the four men downed tools and swung into action.

Heine Haworth, the supervisor on the city maintenance crew at the time, explains what happened.

"We were doing some maintenance and this young girl was highly distressed because her baby had just crushed his finger," he said.

"She was crying and gave the baby to Brad."

Brad then worked his magic.

"The baby was distressed too so the three of us just settled the baby down and he was pretty good after that," he said.

"We just kept talking to the lady and comforting her."

Traffic controller Michael Edwards then rang the ambulance while the other lads went and got some ice for the young baby's finger. But the tough little fella didn't want any ice and bravely soldiered on.

The ambulances were all busy at the time so a friend of Ms Jane arrived and took the young boy to hospital while the workers stayed at the scene and provided support.

The council workers all played down their kind actions.

"It is the sort of thing that anyone would do," Mr Haworth said.

Ms Jane thanked the men and then went on Facebook to reiterate her gratitude.

The quartet was presented with Pride of Ipswich certificates by Mayor Paul Pisasale and Division 4 councillor Kylie Stoneman at Tuesday's general council meeting acknowledging their actions.

"The best asset I have is the workforce of Ipswich and I can't complement these four guys enough," Cr Pisasale said.

"They have shown what an integral part of the community they are and I am so proud to acknowledge our staff.

"They work for council but they love this city too.

"I just want to say 'well done' to them and that they are the reason our city is going so well, because they care.

"The service they deliver is first class."

Cr Stoneman, who liaised with Ms Jane after the ordeal, said the council workers deserved to be recognised and that the mother of the young boy was relieved to have such caring citizens on hand in her hour of need.

"As a parent, she was just very grateful. She needed help and they were there to help her," Cr Stoneman said.

"You will find that most council workers are like this but we just don't hear the good stories.

"This is about celebrating what our staff do over and above.

"They are unsung heroes."