Here's your chance to be a Commonwealth Games volunteer

EXPRESSIONS of interest are now open to become a volunteers for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

More than 15,000 volunteers are needed to help run the Games - everything from medical staff to meet-and-greeters. To avoid any overload on GC accommodation, Games organisers are hoping to attract the majority of volunteers from within a three to four hour driving radius.

Everyone who would like to be part of the Games are encouraged to sign up. Applications open on February 5 and the interview and selection process will follow soon after.

One person who has already volunteered is Mark Grant from the Gold Coast.

Mark Grant, Commonwealth Games volunteer Supplied

The avid hockey fan and keen cyclist said getting involved in the Gold Coast's hosting of the XXIst Commonwealth Games, from April 4-15, 2018 was a no-brainer.

"All my life I have been a sports nut and with the Games being in my backyard, I thought why not be part of it?," Mark says.



"Why just sit at home and watch it on TV? Why not get out and live it, breathe it, smell it and grow with it?

"I love learning about different cultures and we will have athletes, officials and visitors from 70 different countries here at the one time. You'd be crazy to miss it!"

Former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie, who is chairman of the Games organising committee GOLDOC, said 2017 would be vital in the preparations for the 2018 Games and delivering on the slogan Greatness Rarely Seen.

"We leave behind 12 months of very good planning (in 2016) and head into a new year of delivery that will see us launch more eye-catching elements of Greatness Rarely Seen and some very significant community programs," he said.

"These include our call for volunteer nominations in February, the start of the international leg of the Queen's Baton Relay in March and the beginning of our ticket sales, the GC2018 Transport Operations Plan and One Year to Go celebrations in April.

"It is our hope that everyone - every man, woman and child in the Commonwealth - gets swept up in the excitement."

VOLUNTEERING DETAILS