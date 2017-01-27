Here's when Ipswich council meetings are on in 2017

LET'S TALK: Ipswich City Council's meeting dates for 2017 are now set in stone.

IPSWICH City Council has released the dates for its monthly ordinary meetings for the rest of 2017.

Ten of the 12 meetings will be held on their usual Tuesday mornings except for the Wednesday, April 19 and Friday, October 20 dates.

The March 28 and October 20 meetings will also be held externally to the council chambers.

The March meeting will be held at Karalee State School with the location of the October meeting yet to be confirmed.

All the meetings start at 9am, except for the March 28 and October 20 meetings. Both of those will start at 9.30am.

The other ordinary meeting dates in addition to the ones listed above are January 31, February 28, May 30, June 27, July 25, August 22, September 19, November 14 and December 5.

The council's standing committee meetings will be held on the Monday and Tuesday of the week before the ordinary meetings, except for November when they will be held on the Wednesday and Thursday of the previous week.

The Monday schedule starts at 8.30am with the library and youth services, arts and social devlopment, city infrastructure and emergency management and then city works, parks, sports and environment committee meetings.

Tuesday's schedule, also starting at 8.30am, begins with health and community safety and then the planning, development and heritage committee meetings. They are followed by economic development, tourism and digital city committee meeting with the city management, finance and community engagement committee meeting.