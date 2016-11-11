Here's what the weather has in store for you this weekend

If you don't like the temperature over 30 degrees you are not going to enjoy the weekend.

At 6am this morning the mercury was already at 19.8, with it expected to rise to 33. Boonah will also see a high of 33 and it will be warmer in Laidley, Esk and Gatton with 34, 34 and 35 respectively.

The good news is that there's a chance of a shower, which might take the edge off the hot conditions later in the day.

Ipswich won't be much better tomorrow with a maximum of 32. The main feature though is likely to be the rain. There's a 60% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon and the chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon.

Sunday is the day you want to stay indoors or go to the pool with the temperature expected to hit 36C. There is also a medium chance of showers in the morning and afternoon and the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.