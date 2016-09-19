Here's what the weather has in store for you this week

Wet weather to follow a dry start... that's what's forecast for the early part of the week.

Rain is highly unlikely today with partly cloudy conditions and a minimum temperature of 14C and a top of 24C.

It will be mostly sunny tomorrow with a 60% chance of showers in the evening. The lack of cloud cover will see a cool start to the day, warming to a high of 26 degrees.

Wednesday is the day to pack a brolly with a high chance of rain, most likely in the morning and afternoon. There is also the chance of a gusty thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. The rainy conditions will see the temperature ease off from Tuesday's high to 24.

Better conditions are forecast for the remainder of the week with only a 20 per cent chance of rain on Thursday and mostly sunny weather on the Friday.