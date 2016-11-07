Here's how to score a Maccas ice cream for free

CLEAN TEAM: On a mission the keep their suburbs and waterways clean from litter are (from left) Jill Bauer with her dog Maggie, Julie McDonald and Luise Manning at Springfield Lakes.

PILES of unsightly and environmentally harmful rubbish around the lake in Springfield Lakes are being collected by residents each week as their way of ensuring their suburb always remains clean.

Residents can be seen picking up items such as plastic bags and water bottles and disposing of them correctly to ensure they don't end up in the water and make their way out to Moreton Bay.

Luise Manning is one resident who has been spearheading the clean up.

Ms Manning has teamed up with McDonald's at Springfield Lakes and Orion to offer a cool treat for people who are willing to do the right thing to help keep the lake precinct looking clean and tidy.

"Simply go for a walk anywhere around your community during National Recycling Week (November 7-13) and pick up three pieces of recyclable materials," she said.

"Take that rubbish into McDonald's and show them the rubbish you have collected and you will receive a turtle stamp. Three stamps equals a free ice cream."

Mrs Manning is also in discussion with the Ipswich City Council about having recycle bins placed at the lake and other popular areas within the suburb to encourage people to dispose of their waste correctly.

"If recyclable materials are thrown in with general waste, that is what they will remain," she said.

"They will end up as landfill.

"We want to promote a proactive approach to recycling so we can reduce the amount of landfill."

For more information, log onto www.recyclingweek.planetark.org/events.