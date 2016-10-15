24°
News

Here's how to get the best value veggies

15th Oct 2016 4:00 AM
Orara Valley Fair: Fresh fruit and veg for sale. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Orara Valley Fair: Fresh fruit and veg for sale. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOODIES have an abundance of fresh produce to choose from this week with the quality still holding up despite wet weather conditions in the harvest regions in recent weeks.

The best value-for-money vegetables include Asian vegetables, new season asparagus, beetroot, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, celery, eggplant, fennel, leeks, silverbeet, squash, sweet corn, sweet potatoes, pumpkin and mushrooms.

Beans are on the rise and are expensive, as are brussels sprouts (which are in short supply) and top quality zucchinis, although slightly larger or marked ones will cost you less.

Potatoes are still expensive to firmly priced while onions taste great despite their ugly new season exterior, and will also cost you much more than usual.

Potatoes are still expensive to firmly priced while onions taste great despite their ugly new season exterior, and will also cost you much more than usual. To gain the best health benefits, peel off as little of the fleshy, edible portion as possible when removing the onion's outermost paper layer.

Top quality capsicum is firmly priced, as are parsnips and snow peas.

The warm spring weather is the perfect time for salads, with most tomato varieties, lettuce, mixed salad leaf, eshallots and herbs great value for money.

You will pay more for hass avocados and continental cucumbers this week although Lebanese cucumbers have fallen in price to be value-for-money.

Bananas are the star performer in the fruit aisle with prices on both cavendish and lady finger varieties cheap and tasty.

Berry lovers can expect to pay more with good quality strawberries and great tasting raspberries worth the expensive price tag, while blueberries are reasonably priced.

The budget conscious will find navel and valencia oranges, kiwifruit, watermelon, honeydew, pineapples and pawpaw the best buys of the week.

Apples are of varying qualities and firmly priced but most varieties are eating well.

Rockmelons, new season mangoes and Australian grown low chill stonefruit are firmly priced but will improve in both taste and cost in the weeks ahead as the season matures.

Limes, lemons and the last of the mandarins are good quality but expensive, as are passionfruit and a combination of US and early Australian season grapes.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fruit and vegetable prices qt country

Wayne's World: Let's make 'new Bathurst'

Wayne's World: Let's make 'new Bathurst'

Ipswich Motorsport Precinct has its own advantages

Superstar show with extra rock

ROCK STAR ENDING: Ipswich Orpheus Chorale is performing Jesus Christ Superstar at the Ipswich Civic Centre throughout this weekend. These spectacular pictures were taken during the final dress rehearsal.

Ipswich talent hits stage

WATCH Wendt's Bathurst, RAAF's Roulettes and a runaway koala

A stray Koala had to be removed from inside the showroom of Choices Flooring in the Top of Town.

Catch our latest video news show

Ipswich flower farmers need your help to survive

Seasoned farmer Don Currey working in the shed at Currey Flowers.

Growers ask public to buy Aussie-grown after imports damage industry

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Find fashion treasures for just $2

The sale is set to offer style on a budget.

Massive Lifeline clothing sale on this weekend

Superstar show with extra rock

ROCK STAR ENDING: Ipswich Orpheus Chorale is performing Jesus Christ Superstar at the Ipswich Civic Centre throughout this weekend. These spectacular pictures were taken during the final dress rehearsal.

Ipswich talent hits stage

Things to do around the Ipswich region

Ashleigh Ford models one of the outfits for sale at the Lifeline clothing sale this weekend.

Our list of activities to keep the family entertained this weekend

Superstar show with extra rock

Superstar show with extra rock

Ipswich talent hits stage

Things to do around the Ipswich region

Enjoy a traditional country dance at Glenore Grove tonight.

Things to do around Ipswich

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Things to do around the Ipswich region

Ashleigh Ford models one of the outfits for sale at the Lifeline clothing sale this weekend.

Our list of activities to keep the family entertained this weekend

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

NICELY PRESENTED 887m2

11 Warwick Court, Bellbird Park 4300

House 3 1 2 $275,000

Beautifully presented and cared for, this 3 bedroom home is ready to live in from the fully fitted easy care kitchen to the two way bathroom and all in between.

NEST OR INVEST LARGE HOME

135 Highbury Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Here's a great opportunity to secure a good investment property in a handy location possible rental $330-$350pw. It also a great family home, its spacious and...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

Development potential

2 Sturt Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 3 $363,000

Potential for second dwelling (eg. granny flat) subject to council approvals A full length covered patio at the front and another large covered patio to the rear...

Great Floorplan

97 Collins Street, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Low Maintenance home and garden with all the basics covered. Separate formal lounge Combined kitchen dining family with large pantry Generous main bedroom with...

&#39;UNCONDITIONAL&#39;

48 Nimmo Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $389,000

Solid Stucco & Built to Last 1950’s Brick CHARACTER HOME + POOL & SPACIOUS YARD RMO3 – Medium Density Zoned for Future Potential Walking Distance to RAIL & Super...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 ALL OFFERS...

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

Lot 3 - 35 Acres - God&#39;s Own Country

3/5 Weiers Road, Ropeley 4343

Rural 0 0 $210,000

Can you hear the call of the country? This is it - peace & quiet. The perfect spot for you to turn this piece of God's own country into your blissful rural...

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

$7m facelift turns club around

Celebrating the extensions to CSI president Ray Watherston, CEO Clubs Queensland Doug Flockhart and CSI general manager Steve Edgar. Roxy Livermore did the honours.

Ugly duckling becomes a swan

Multi-million dollar revamp to change Boonah's iconic look

CHANGE IS COMING: Scenic Rim Regional Council on Boonah's main street, which will be revamped as part of a major council project.

The total revamp cost is expected to reach $3,575,500