Here's how to get the best value veggies

FOODIES have an abundance of fresh produce to choose from this week with the quality still holding up despite wet weather conditions in the harvest regions in recent weeks.

The best value-for-money vegetables include Asian vegetables, new season asparagus, beetroot, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, celery, eggplant, fennel, leeks, silverbeet, squash, sweet corn, sweet potatoes, pumpkin and mushrooms.

Beans are on the rise and are expensive, as are brussels sprouts (which are in short supply) and top quality zucchinis, although slightly larger or marked ones will cost you less.

Potatoes are still expensive to firmly priced while onions taste great despite their ugly new season exterior, and will also cost you much more than usual. To gain the best health benefits, peel off as little of the fleshy, edible portion as possible when removing the onion's outermost paper layer.

Top quality capsicum is firmly priced, as are parsnips and snow peas.

The warm spring weather is the perfect time for salads, with most tomato varieties, lettuce, mixed salad leaf, eshallots and herbs great value for money.

You will pay more for hass avocados and continental cucumbers this week although Lebanese cucumbers have fallen in price to be value-for-money.

Bananas are the star performer in the fruit aisle with prices on both cavendish and lady finger varieties cheap and tasty.

Berry lovers can expect to pay more with good quality strawberries and great tasting raspberries worth the expensive price tag, while blueberries are reasonably priced.

The budget conscious will find navel and valencia oranges, kiwifruit, watermelon, honeydew, pineapples and pawpaw the best buys of the week.

Apples are of varying qualities and firmly priced but most varieties are eating well.

Rockmelons, new season mangoes and Australian grown low chill stonefruit are firmly priced but will improve in both taste and cost in the weeks ahead as the season matures.

Limes, lemons and the last of the mandarins are good quality but expensive, as are passionfruit and a combination of US and early Australian season grapes.