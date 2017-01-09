Here's how to fix the state's rail 'mess'

PEOPLE who are suffering from the impacts of service cuts are very upset about this.

Do you blame them?

Here's how to sort this mess. Queensland Rail needs to revert to the previous rail timetable, that is the one in operation before the opening of the Redcliffe Peninsula Line.

This was being delivered with a high degree of reliability.

Shuttle services between Petrie and Kippa-Ring need to be layered on that, with perhaps some peak direct services.

This was the approach that was used when the Richlands line opened in January 2011.

Shuttles operated until such time the full new sector one timetable was implemented in June 2011.

Introduce shuttle services (mainly off-peak) on the Redcliffe Peninsular Line between Petrie and Kippa-Ring.

Yes, this is an inconvenience, but it will take the pressure off all lines and allow all train crew to be made route-ready without the present pressures and will provide a reserve for New Generation Rollingstock testing and training, and time to get new crews up to speed.

Queensland Rail staff are obviously under considerable strain due to the bungling and it is time to stabilise the situation.

The present "new timetables" are just a smorgasbord of service cuts and non-delivery - hardly satisfactory.

Time for the big steps and some real political leadership.

Here is a five-point plan:

1. Consistent Monday-Friday timetable, with a weekend timetable on all lines normally serviced, even if at slightly reduced frequency.

2. All rail replacement buses to have free travel until a fare system is available on board those buses.

3. Expand the Strachan Review to include corporate governance of QR structure and NGR rolling stock adequacy, particularly the number of units.

4. Accelerate driver and guard training.

5. Regular briefings by the Minister of Transport on YouTube about what is going on to fix this mess. This could be made available to media etc.

Further, the authorities should come clean on the New Generation Rollingstock project.

What is going on? When will the new trains be in service?

Enough of the spin, come clean with the truth. What is the disability access plan for these trains?

Can a broom be put through TransLink and TMR too, please?

They had carriage of both Moreton Bay Rail Link and the New Generation Rollingstock projects, both abysmal failures at this point. Or do they get cash bonuses too?

Enough of the mediocrity. Time to sort it out once and for all.

ROBERT DOW

Rail Back on Track