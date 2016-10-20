Helping you find the road to uni

(From left) Ivan Neville with USQ's Carolyn Alchin, Julie Rogan, Michelle Killen and Sarah Mitchell.

ALTERNATIVE pathways to higher education were the focus of a USQ seminar last week.

The Education Pathways Seminar, which attracted more than 30 career professionals and community service workers, was held at the Ipswich campus.

The Education Pathways Seminar is an initiative of the Making Career Choices Project, which provides career development information, advice and activities to assist school-aged and post-school aged individuals to make career and study decisions.

USQ Manager for career development Tessa McCredie said the seminar aimed to give people who worked in community settings the tools to assist people looking for alternative pathways to higher education.

"The key benefit of career development services is to support people in making informed decisions regarding education and career choices,” Ms McCredie said.

"Participants were able to learn about the range of pathways available for individuals interested in pursuing higher education and are now better equipped to provide effective guidance for their clients.”

One of the presenters at the seminar was Federal Department of Employment branch manager Ivan Neville.

Ms McCredie said Mr Neville's presentation focused on the current strength of the labour market and the best practices to help decide the right pathway.

"This was a great chance for attendees to engage directly with Ivan and hear about the challenges and opportunities in the contemporary Australian and local jobs markets,” she said.

Other presenters included USQ Manager (Social Justice) Dr Roberta Greimel, Career Development Practitioners Carolyn Alchin and Naomi Ryan, and USQ PhD candidate Jenney Spence.

The Making Career Choices Project is an initiative of USQ Student Services and is funded through the Commonwealth Government's Higher Education Participation and Partnerships Program (HEPPP) in 2016.