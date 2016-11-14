Help teenager make a difference in The Congo

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

REFUGEE Salomon Lukonga is on a mission to prove one person can make a difference and he's offering the Ipswich community a chance to be a part of it.

Salomon, 17, was born in an overcrowded refugee camp and at times thought he and his siblings might die inside that camp.

It was the kind of life where desperate parents struggled to find enough food for their children and where becoming sick was a game of "wait and see" as there was little access to medication.

As difficult as that life sounds, it was nothing compared to the violence his family ran from in their home country the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa, ripped apart by war.

In 2011 his family was offered residency in Australia and since his arrival, has made the most of every opportunity Australia has to offer.

He learned English in one year.

He emailed every private school principal until he was offered a scholarship. He played soccer for Queensland and his sporting ability has inspired every student at West Moreton Anglican College where he is the sports captain.

Now Salomon, who has dabbled in modelling, has come up with a business idea combining his love of fashion with his passion for helping people. That's where the community comes in.

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people who weren't as lucky to escape war and poverty in The Congo the way he has. Helen Spelitis

Salomon, with the help of QUT, has designed a fashion line named Mojalivin which essentially means; by living and working together we can beat anything. He plans to donate 30% of the profits to helping the people in the Congo gain access to basic medical services.

"I am so lucky and grateful to have been able to come to Australia," Salomon said.

"But people are struggling every day and standing here and doing nothing about it is something I can't do. Every day people have ideas, they want to help, but they don't really do anything about it because they don't know where to start."

Salomon has also been working with innovation hub Firestation 101 to launch his business after taking the Impact Academy workshop. He needs to raise $10,000 to get his fashion line off the ground and is trying to crowd fund the cash.

"I used to think being in a poor environment with no food or medication was the worst thing ever, but I was wrong," he said.

"The worst thing would be for someone like me, who knows how bad it is, not to do anything about it."

West Moreton Anglican College principal Geoff McLay met Salomon after reading his email trying to land a scholarship.

Mr McLay's first impression was of a genuine, very kind and earnest kid who would undoubtedly succeed in life through sheer determination.

"The kids here love him," Mr McLay said.

"The third day he was here he ran with our cross country team. As he was finishing the race, and coming second or third of 80 kids, the entire West Mac team ran down the hill chanting his name. He has inspired our school community."

Firestation 101 manager Chad Renado said often people with great ideas didn't know how to execute them, but Impact Academy taught young entrepreneurs, like Salomon, that anything was possible with the right guidance.

"We surround people with all the information they need from legal to finance, marketing... all the aspects about running a business," he said.

Salomon has drawn inspiration from the story of Deng Thiak Adut a refugee and former child soldier turned lawyer, helping refugees, after he was offered asylum in Australia. On Wednesday, Deng will visit West Moreton Anglican College and Salomon can't wait to meet the man who showed the world, no matter where you come from, anything is possible.

Salomon has set up a GoFundMe Page and has already raised $800.

Donate to Salomon's campaign here.