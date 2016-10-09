SOMERSET residents are being encouraged to help get rid of a recurring toxic pest which has been plaguing the region for years.



Council is reminding locals of the importance of managing fireweed on their properties.



Fireweed is a restricted invasive plant which competes with pastures and is toxic to livestock and can be identified by its dark green serrated leaves and bright yellow flowers.



The most effective way to eradicate the plant is by safely chipping the plants out, bagging them and then leaving the plants to dry in the sun before either burning or disposing of them at a council approved landfill.



The use of herbicides can also be effective in controlling fireweed.



The pest has just been added to council's updated Chemical Subsidy Program to help landholders eradicate fireweed on their properties.



The program allows approved landholders to receive a subsidy of one-third of the herbicide cost upon presentation of receipts to council.



For more phone 5424 4000.



Help stop this toxic rural pest

