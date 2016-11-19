Help spread Christmas cheer with Salvation Army

THE community has the chance to share hope where it is needed most this Christmas through the Salvation Army Christmas Cheer operation.

The annual appeal calls for toys and food for families and individuals in need during the festive season.

Bundamba Salvation Army officer Major Ben Johnson said the appeal helped hundreds of families and individuals last year.

"The joy, hope and relief in the faces of those assisted is a real reminder of what Christmas is all about," he said.

"With your support we will be able to help even more people this year.

"Christmas is the busiest time of year for the Salvation Army. We would love for the public to join us to give hope where it's needed most by donating quality, new gifts and non-perishable food items to our Salvation Army churches and being generous when they see us out and about collecting this Christmas."

Gifts and non-perishable food items can be delivered to Salvation Army centres at Coal St, Bundamba or South St, Ipswich.

Those needing assistance this Christmas can contact the Salvation Army from November 30 onwards to make an appointment for an assessment.

Phone Ipswich on 3812 3117 or Bundamba on 3282 2714.