Help put a stop to elder abuse

ELDER ABUSE: Ageism can be defined as a process of stereotyping and discriminating against a person or people, simply because they are older.

HAPPY New Year! Hope everyone had a wonderful celebration for the start of 2017? May it be one of prosperity, good health and full of joy.

Towards the end of 2016, the Australian Law Reform Commission [ALRC] released a discussion paper on Elder Abuse and is calling for submissions and feedback on its law reform proposals.

According to the Commission: "Elder abuse usually refers to the abuse or neglect of older people by family, friends and carers. Psychological and financial abuse are common types of elder abuse. Psychological abuse includes name calling, bullying and harassment.

Financial abuse includes such things as taking an older person's money or belongings, forcing them to sell their home or hand over assets, moving into their home without permission, and incurring bills which the older person is left to pay. Physical assault and neglect are among other disturbing types of elder abuse”.

Many people do not discuss their concerns with others because of feelings of shame, fear of retaliation, the involvement of family members or fear they will be institutionalised.

Some people may not realise what they are experiencing is abuse, or feel that somehow it is their fault.

According to the Queensland Government Elder Abuse Unit, signs that a person may be suffering abuse include: "being afraid of someone close to them, becoming irritable, or shaking, trembling or crying, depressed or withdrawn, talking of suicide, uninterested in their usual interests, presenting as helpless, hopeless or sad, worried or anxious for no obvious reason or reluctant to talk openly”.

The ALRC Discussion Paper on Elder Abuse includes proposals for law reform that focus on powers of investigation for public advocates and public guardians, enduring powers of attorney and enduring guardianship, family agreements, banking, aged care and social security, including an online national register for enduring documents, and tighter witnessing and reporting requirements, and expanding the role of public advocates and public guardians in responding to elder abuse.

The ALRC is calling for feedback on its proposals from the public. If you have encountered elder abuse or have expertise in the area, please take a look at the Discussion Paper and let the Commission know your thoughts.

The ALRC Discussion Paper, is available free of charge on the ALRC website at alrc.gov.au/publications /elder-abuse-dp83.

Submissions are due to the ALRC by February 27 2017.

The ALRC final report will be presented to the Attorney-General in May 2017.