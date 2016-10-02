30°
Heavy hearts as truckies reflect on fallen

2nd Oct 2016 10:37 AM
Just a few of the many trucks that arrived for the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1.
Just a few of the many trucks that arrived for the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1. Lachlan McIvor

WITHOUT them, the country would come to a grinding halt and truck drivers from across the country were honoured over the weekend.

Crowds flocked to Burgess Park on Saturday to welcome convoys of truckies from Bundamba and Withcott for the first day of the annual Lights on the Hill event.

The contributions and sacrifices of drivers, both still serving and those tragically lost in the line of duty, was celebrated in a day of food, drink, comradery and music.

Daniel Nolan, Flea Nolan, Caitlin Nolan, Ashlea Nolan, Taleah Schimke and Zac Schimke representing Nolan's Transport at the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1.
Daniel Nolan, Flea Nolan, Caitlin Nolan, Ashlea Nolan, Taleah Schimke and Zac Schimke representing Nolan's Transport at the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1. Lachlan McIvor

A special memorial service at Lake Apex is being held this morning.

Nolan's Transport driver Tex Smith, a Gatton local who drove his truck as a part of the Withcott convoy, said it was a vital show of support for the industry.

"Everyone is here to recognise who has fallen and what truck drivers actually do for the country to keep it going,” he said.

"We've been in it since the day it started 12 years ago, it's a good thing for the community to support the drivers, especially the fallen ones.”

John Clark and Helen Jackson honoured fallen truck drivers at the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1.
John Clark and Helen Jackson honoured fallen truck drivers at the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1. Lachlan McIvor

Mr Smith said drivers are often overlooked, despite the heavy burden they carry for the country.

"Everything comes on the back of a truck, from your groceries, to building supplies to just about everything really,” he said.

"It's good to remember the ones that put their lives on the line to do it.”

Topics:  ipswich, lights on the hill convoy, lockyer valley, truck drivers

POLICE are reporting that an Ipswich home has been gutted by fire this afternoon.

Ben Affleck has felt "vulnerable" since he became a father, because he feels his brood are even more "vulnerable" and has to protect them.

