HEATWAVE: 'Severe' warning for Ipswich, storms on the way

PREPARE for three uncomfortable days in Ipswich followed by potentially dangerous storms on the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology this morning issued warnings for a "severe heatwave" that will see temps stay above 35 degrees until Sunday when a cool change will bring temps back down to 31.

Saturday is predicted to hit a scorching 37 degrees and those conditions could see dangerous storms develop, although the BoM says it's too early to be sure.

At 10.30am today, the temperature had already hit 31.4 degrees.

The latest heatwave isn't expected to be the last the city will sweat through this summer either.

Bureau meteorologist Michael Knepp said February will likely bring a heatwave of its own saying some days could be even hotter than the 38 degree top expected today.

He said over the next three days the BoM wasn't expecting records to be toppled despite the severe conditions, however, Saturday is going to be one hot night.

"A southerly change coming through on Saturday afternoon will see things cool down for Sunday," Mr Knepp said.

"And there is the potential for some storms, especially on Saturday, which could become severe however it's too early to tell."

On Saturday the minimum temperature will drop just 12 degrees from the daytime maximum to 25 degrees.

So far this January the hottest day on record was January 1, when temperatures hit 37.4 degrees following a 38 degree day on December 31, the hottest for that month.

The highest January temperature on record for Ipswich was in 1994 when it hit 44.3 degrees on January 6.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has undertaken comprehensive heatwave preparations and all hospitals are well prepared to handle an influx of heat affected patients.

Tips to beat the heat and stay healthy

keep hydrated

avoid strenuous outdoor activity

ensure air conditioning is working effectively

check on the elderly especially those who live alone, as well as pregnant women and babies

consider your options if the heat wave causes a loss of electricity or disrupts public transport

store food and medicines at a safe temperature.

