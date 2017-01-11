HEATWAVE: Qld, NSW to bake in extreme heat next three days

IT'S about to get hot. Very hot.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning severe to extreme heatwave conditions are forecast for central and southern Queensland and Northern New South Wales from today.

For the next three days, parts of Queensland and NSW will be baked by temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s, peaking on Friday with 45-47 degrees in some areas.

BoM meteorologist Andrea Peace says we are approaching the middle of summer and it is heating up, not only through inland parts of Queensland and NSW but also along the coastal regions.

Wednesday through to Friday

"Very large area of severe heatwave conditions through the three states (SA, QLD and NSW) and also some areas of extreme through southern Queensland and northern NSW.

"This is where we have daytime and nighttime temperatures well above average for this time of year," Ms Peace says.

Thursday through to Saturday

"Areas don't change too much.

"Of interest is this pocket along the coastal regions where we have not only high daytime temperatures and nighttime temperatures but also high humidity. And this makes conditions very uncomfortable particularly for sleeping," Ms Peace says.

Temperatures

Looking at the temperatures leading to these heatwave conditions, Ms Peace said inland parts of Queensland and New South Wales will experience temperatures in high the 30s to low 40s.

"[We are] expecting those temps to continue into Thursday. Will have a slight relief along the coastal areas of NSW on Thursday as a shallow cool change moves up the coast.

"On Friday, north-westerly winds will strengthen and that's going to push all that hot air back towards the coast.

"Friday's the day where we are expecting to see the highest daytime and nighttime temperatures.

"So we'll have temperatures southern interior of Queensland and Northern NSW potentially between 45 and 47 degrees on Friday," Ms Peace says.

Saturday through to Monday

Ms Peace says come Saturday we'll start to finally see some reprieve during the day.

"And by the time we get to Sunday inland areas will see temperatures back to normal and by Monday the coastal regions will also be back to normal."

SEVEN DAY TEMPERATURE FORECAST

Gympie: Max 37, Min 24

Sunshine Coast: Max 34, Min 23

Toowoomba: Max 37, Min 22

Warwick: Max 39, Min 22

Ipswich: Max 39, Min 23

Hervey Bay: Max 33, Min 24

Bundaberg: Max 34, Min 23

Gladstone: Max 33, Min 25

Mackay: Max 31, Min 24

Rockhampton: Max 36, Min 24

Grafton: Max 42, Min 24

Lismore: Max 38. Min 22

How to beat the heat

State heath departments warn prolonged hot weather can affect anyone but in some cases heat effects can be fatal.

Some people are at a higher risk of harm are:

Elderly

Babies and very young children

Pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers

People who suffer from a pre-existing medical condition-such as diabetes, kidney disease or mental illness

People who take certain medications - such as allergy medicines (antihistamines), blood pressure and heart medications (beta-blockers), fluid tablets (diuretics) and anti-depressant or anti-psychotic medications. If you take medication, consult with your doctor for more information

People with an alcohol or drug problem

People with mobility problems or disability, who may not be able to identify or communicate their discomfort or thirst

People who are physically active-such as manual workers and people who play sport.

*Source: Queensland Health

Queensland Health suggest during prolonged heat you:

Keep hydrated by drinking water regularly during the day.

Avoid drinking drinks with high levels of sugar, caffeine and alcohol and very cold drinks.

Eat smaller cool meals, such as salads.

Keep yourself cool.

Close curtains and blinds, and open windows (if there is a cool breeze blowing) to reduce heat entering your home.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Do not leave children, adults or animals in parked vehicles, even for a short period of time.

Keep in touch with sick or frail friends, neighbours and relatives to ensure that they are coping with the heat wave conditions.

Watch or listen to news reports for information about the heat event or heat wave.

Read their full list of recommendations here.

Don't forget your pets

It's hot. And humans aren't the only ones who feel the heat.

Pets can be adversely affected by hot temperatures and with the current heatwave scorching QLD and NSW, RSPCA has shared these tips on how to keep your furry friends cool.

