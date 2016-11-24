HEAT WAVE: New prediction has Ipswich sweltering

FORECASTERS have upgraded predictions for today with a spring heat wave that will see Ipswich residents sweating through a 37 degree day.

Yesterday the Bureau of Meteorology had forecast a maximum of 35 degrees with a chance of a thunderstorm.

Today's forecast has eliminated the chance of a storm and the chance of any relief from the heat along with it.

BoM meteorologist James Thompson said yesterday a drop in winds coming off the ocean was behind the rising temperatures.

The BoM has also changed its outlook for the rest of the week; the bad news is rain is still forecast this weekend, but the wet weather is no longer expected to last through the week.

There will be some relief on Monday when the mercury drops below 30 degrees before rising again to 34 degrees on Thursday.

On Sunday, November 13 BoM recorded temperatures of 36.4 degrees at the Amberley weather station.

That doesn't come close to toppling the historical record, but is significantly hotter than the average temperature of 29.6 degrees.

The hottest Ipswich November day since 1941 was two years ago on November 15 when temperatures hit 43 degrees.