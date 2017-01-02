34°
News

Heat, storms to impact Ipswich this afternoon

Anna Hartley
| 2nd Jan 2017 7:43 AM
Ipswich can expect rain and storms over the next couple of days. Photo: Courtney Drew
Ipswich can expect rain and storms over the next couple of days. Photo: Courtney Drew

IPSWICH can expect to swelter through another day of high temperatures and humid weather before conditions ease later in the week.

After a weekend of unrelenting heat, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks said Ipswich would have a good chance of thunderstorms later this afternoon.

"It has been very hot and quite humid, we've had some really uncomfortable conditions of late," he said.

"The good news is a change is on the way tomorrow with cooler conditions expected by lunch time.

"Ipswich can expect afternoon showers and a chance of thunderstorms today.

"There may also be showers and storm activity tomorrow morning as the change comes through at about 10am."

Mr Banks said temperatures were higher than average for this time of year with Ipswich reaching a top of 37.4 on Friday and 38 on New Year's Eve.

The hottest January night in Ipswich was on January 6, 1944 where the mercury reached a scorching 44.3 degrees.

"We have a bit of a way to go before we get to those kinds of temperatures," Mr Banks said.

"Ipswich can expect much more pleasant conditions later in the week. The humidity will drop as will the temperature which will be nice."

Temperatures will reach 27 degrees tomorrow and Thursday and will sit at 28 degrees on Thursday and Friday with showers expected every day this week.

BoM predicts Ipswich will receive between 10-15mm of rain today.
BoM predicts Ipswich will receive between 10-15mm of rain today.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bom ipswich weather

