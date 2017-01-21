34°
Heat puts pressure on fruit, veg quality

21st Jan 2017 4:00 AM
Mangoes are also reasonably priced with the R2E2 variety getting closer to ending its season but kensington prides, calypso and honey gold are all plentiful and reasonably priced.
Amy Kadel

THE heat has taken its toll on the quality of some fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly green leafy produce and despite firm prices, there is still an abundance to choose from.

In the vegetable aisle, the best buys are Asian vegetables, beetroot, cabbage, celery, eggplant, zucchini, onions and pumpkin.

Beans and carrots are struggling with quality but they are also value for money.

Cauliflower will cost you more as will brussels sprouts, capsicum, fennel, leeks, parsnips, snow peas, heat affected silverbeet, squash, mixed quality sweet corn, mushrooms, potatoes and sweet potatoes.

It's the end of the Australian asparagus season and the imported stock is expensive.

Broccoli is also expensive this week, suffering from heat in the growing regions and is expected to continue to fluctuate in price and quality for some days to come.

Salads are more expensive with the heat affecting the quality and pricing of lettuce and tomatoes, along with a reduction in supply of end of season avocados making them costly.

Heat has also affected the quality of herbs with coriander, basil, dill and continental parsley struggling with quality and supply.

Spinach leaves are in short supply but mixed leaf salads are still reasonably priced, as are cucumbers and eshallots.

The best fruit buys are figs, Italian kiwifruit, rockmelon, watermelon, pineapples, passionfruit, pawpaw and also stonefruit.

Mangoes are also reasonably priced with the R2E2 variety getting closer to ending its season but kensington prides, calypso and honey gold are all plentiful and reasonably priced.

Average quality strawberries, good quality raspberries, blueberries, limes, USA grown navel oranges, valencia oranges, honeydew and pears are available but are all firmly priced.

Look for firmly priced delicious, pink lady and granny smith apple varieties for the best eating.

Bananas are still in good supply despite originating from the rain deluged north but they are firming in price.

Expect to pay top dollar for poor quality grapes and great eating cherries from Tasmania, with the poorer quality offerings from the Orange area costing you less but they are still firmly priced.

For something different for dinner, try looking out for bitter melon, long melon, okra and baby eggplant and top it off with a fruity dessert made from lychees, dragon fruit (also known as pitaya) and soursop which are plentiful and eating well.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  vegetable

