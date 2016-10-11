Healthy lunches pay off big

WHEN it comes to eating healthy West Ipswich State School students have come up apples.

They recently took part in the Eat Smart B Active challenge and a daily check of what was in their lunch boxes earned them the title of Ipswich's Healthiest School Award for 2016.

More than 1,000 primary school students from Ipswich and surrounds participated in this year's challenge, created by Ipswich social innovators, Selina Box and David McCallum, of The Boogie Woogies Superhero Band.

The program engages children via the powerful medium of music and the arts.

'The program is achieving fantastic results, with children packing more nutritious lunch boxes, especially fruit and vegetables,' Ms Box said.

Ipswich West State School received a $500 Coles Gift Card from Coles Ipswich along with movie tickets from BCC, whiles Coles also awarded the Healthiest Classroom at each participating school with a $100 Gift Card along with a $50 Gift Card for the healthiest teacher at each school.

PHOTO: Mayor Paul Pisasale with class 2/3 who won the best class trophy.