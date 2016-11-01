28°
News

Coal dust health worries for daily train commute

Helen Spelitis
| 1st Nov 2016 7:00 AM
MORE MONITORING: Jim Prentice, head of community group CLIPS, wants air quality monitoring equipment installed inside Ipswich train station.
MORE MONITORING: Jim Prentice, head of community group CLIPS, wants air quality monitoring equipment installed inside Ipswich train station. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GROUP of concerned residents is calling on the State Government to prove coal dust and diesel fumes from trains passing through Ipswich Station isn't posing a health risk to residents and passengers.

Ipswich Station is the only place in the country where uncovered coal trains pass through an enclosed passenger terminal, a situation experts say is far from acceptable.

The State Government says the levels of dust are safe and well below air quality guidelines, however, the closest permanent monitoring station is at Flinders View - some seven kilometres away.

When empty coal trains are brought back any leftover residue is blown from the wagon. Wagons are said to be washed between trips, but dust can clearly be seen on this wagon along the line out to Ipswich.
When empty coal trains are brought back any leftover residue is blown from the wagon. Wagons are said to be washed between trips, but dust can clearly be seen on this wagon along the line out to Ipswich. Steve Gray

Coal Line Ipswich, led by Jim Prentice, wants the State Government to install air quality monitoring equipment inside the station to accurately measure the pollution caused by dust coming off the wagons.

Mr Prentice says, at the very least, that will help the community devise an effective management plan for the dust, an issue that is even more pressing with the approval of Acland Stage three looming.

"Without monitoring inside the station we can't possibly capture what the elderly and every day commuters are being exposed to each day," Mr Prentice says.

Each week up to 120 trains carrying coal, freight and other agricultural products from out west pass through Ipswich Station on the way to Brisbane Port where 6.8 million tonnes of coal was exported between December 2014 and December 2015.

If Acland is approved that volume is likely to double.

There is a $300 million long term plan, announced by the Federal Government in 2013, to divert the trains around major town centres including Ipswich.

But Mr Prentice says that won't solve the problem for all the affected residents with trains still passing close to residential areas - and it's still at least seven years away.

"If we have proper monitoring that will help us figure out how to mitigate the problem until the line is diverted," Mr Prentice says.

"The procedures of control aren't tight enough. We're asking the government to, at the very least, ensure these wagons are properly sealed so people near the coal lines don't breathe in the dust."

The State Government isn't denying dust from coal wagons is deposited along the line and since May 2013 veneering, a spray designed to stop the spread of dust, has been used on the wagons.

Yet experts disagree, saying the veneering hasn't been independently proven to be effective and that there is no safe level of exposure to the particle pollution left behind by coal dust.

According to the Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, monitoring along the rail corridor has shown the levels of dust to be safe.

The Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation is conducting ongoing monitoring along the corridor until at least March 2017 following three separate periods of monitoring between March 2013 and June 2014.

According to the state government the acceptable levels of exposure - in a 24 hour period - to the two types of pollutants that pose the biggest risk to health, PM10 and PM2.5, are 50 µg/m³ and 25 µg/m³.

Hourly data from the Flinders View monitoring station, available online yesterday showed the levels of PM10 as 17.7. There is no data for PM2.5, the smaller particles considered to present the most risk to human health.

"The monitoring has shown that while coal dust and the influence of coal trains on dust levels has been detected, the levels of total dust (including coal dust) are well below air quality objectives for the protection of human health and amenity impacts," a department spokesperson said in a written statement.

"Dust mitigation measures implemented by all coal companies from 2014 have been and continue to be effective in reducing the loss of coal dust from loaded rail wagons during transport."

Environmental Justice Australia researcher James Whelan says that covering the wagons, at a cost of between $5 and $10 per wagon, per trip, is the most effective way to reduce particle pollution.

"If there is an argument to cover coal trains anywhere at all, it is at Ipswich Station," Mr Whelan says.

"And it's not just about the full wagons passing through that have been sprayed. Actually there is significantly more coal dust pollution associated with an empty wagon - where the wind is whipping through and pulling out the remnants - than in a full wagon.

"Between 1% and 3% of coal is lost through transit. We've done the maths and the cost of covering the wagons would be less than the cost of losing that much coal."

Most rail transport related dust comes from particles deposited on the track being kicked back up by passing trains, however as Mr Whelan points out, if the wagons were covered there would be significantly less dust left behind.

It's not the fine, visible black dust that causes the most health issues - it's the smaller particles, known as PM2.5, that pose the biggest risk.

"This is not a good look for Ipswich," Mr Prentice says. "It's inconsistent with this residential, clean energy, futuristic style city we are moving towards."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  coal dust coal trains health risks ipswich

Coal dust health worries for daily train commute

Coal dust health worries for daily train commute

Group wants air quality monitors inside Ipswich terminal to measure health impact

Brother of fatal punch victim ambushed in same street

SHAKEN: Terry Bishop was assaulted by four men a short distance from where his brother was fatally attacked last year.

Goodna man set upon by four men in daylight attack

OPINION: Heartbreak City to give us the Cup

CELEBRATE: Melbourne Cup is fast approaching.

QT editor Peter Chapman offers his tips for the Melbourne Cup

Lucky escape for teen from late night rollover

Ambulance generic

QAS report that the crash occurred just after 10pm

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Five things to do this week

Sophie Salvesani and Bailee Scott from cast of 'Songs that Won the War', playing at the Old Courthouse on Sunday.

What's on in Ipswich

Festival promises lots of fun for the whole family

FUN TIMES: Clintelle Graveson and Shannon Campbell on the dodgems at the Jacaranda Festival in Goodna.

Thousands expected to flock to annual festival

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

MARIAH Carey is reportedly demanding former fiancé James Packer buy her a mansion as part of the settlement in their split.

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

&quot;SOLID STARTER HOME- A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND FLOOD FREE &quot;

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

COMPANY LIQUIDATION -Instructions are to Sell Under the Hammer. AUCTION 25/11/16 6PM @ Heisenberg Haus Ipswich

233-295 Arthur Summervilles Road, Karalee 4306

Residential Land 0 0 Auction...

Approximately 17 acres of vacant land overlooking Riverpark Estate, Ideal for land banking, hobby farm - horses, cattle, sheep, alpacas & Llamas or simply enjoy...

HIDDEN OASIS WITH 5 BEDROOMS + PARK 4 CARS

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 $399,000...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT

64 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Be the envy of your friends when you become the proud owners of this architecturally designed home in popular Coalfalls. This lowset brick and tile four bedroom...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Tibbits Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000

You will be wow'd as soon as you walk down the drive way to the massive front verandah with freshly polished timber and inside the bifold doors to the lounge makes...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

Modern Design - Office/Warehouse 327m2*- Close To Ipswich

Unit 6 / 7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, ... $490,500

andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, Upstairs Offices 71m2* in modern complex...

Investment - Quality Warehouse/Office - 240m2*

Unit 2/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages in quality complex andbull; ... $370,000

andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages in quality complex andbull; Currently Leased until September, 2018 andbull; Warehouse- 187m2*, Showroom...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

WHAT?...UNDER $240,000... ALREADY RENOVATED...

1121 Ipswich Rosewood Road, Rosewood 4340

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sits this lovely renovated home just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. This would have to be one of the...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!