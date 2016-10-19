Health workshop could save a life

SOMERSET Regional Council is supporting an important health workshop that will be held at the Esk Visitor Information Centre.

Toogoolawah Ambulance Station officer in charge Tanya King will present an hour-long workshop on how to recognise some common health warning signs next month.

The workshop will cover topics like heart attack, stroke, epilepsy and snake bites, teaching you how to recognise and respond to the symptoms and ensure appropriate actions are taken.

Residents interested in learning basic emergency health information are encouraged to attend the free session which will be held at the Esk Visitor Information Centre on Thursday, November 3 at 11am.

For more phone 5424 4000.