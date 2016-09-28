Health signs up to QT club

COUNT US IN: Ipswich hospital staff have joined the QT Kick the Kilo campaign and are now recording their workouts on our club App Strava. (l.tor.) Clinical Midwife Susan Neuendorff, Dr Stewart Booth, Brendan Dieckmann and registered nurses Nicole Kovasen and Keely Johnson.

THE QT Kick the Kilos campaign just received a major boost and its come from the people who know all about health.

Ipswich Hospital staff are signing up to our Strava Fitness App and now their daily workouts will be recorded on the QT Kick the Kilos Club page.

All 12 daily newspapers in the APN network including the QT are locked in to helping their local communities get healthier over the next few months.

Unfortunately so far the Ipswich region is falling behind with its daily fitness statistics, but with the help of hospital staff our numbers are sure to skyrocket.

The Strava App is free and its easy to download to record your daily walks or runs.

Just follow the instructions on this page to join our fitness team.