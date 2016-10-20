Heading to the Gold Coast 600? Get ready for traffic delays

IPSWICH motorsport fans should allow themselves plenty of time for the commute to the Gold Coast for this weekend's V8 Supercar racing.

The RACQ has warned that road closures will be in place and traffic delays are expected as thousands of fans inundate the glitter strip.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said visitors to the Surfers Paradise area risked being caught by surprise.

"Gold Coast residents are well aware of the road closures and delays associated with the annual event, however, visitors to the coast often underestimate the impact the Gold Coast 600 has on roads," she said.

"With more than 190,000 people expected at the event, which starts tomorrow, it's inevitable local roads and areas outside the race precinct will be impacted."

Ms Smith said motorists should plan ahead and expect delays.

Ms Smith said public transport was the best the best option for people attending the Gold Coast 600.

"With limited parking available close to the event, and extra public transport services running, the bus, tram or train will be your best bet," she said.

"If you have pre-purchased an event ticket you can travel to and from the event for free on the G:link tram network, Queensland Rail City Network trains and Surfside buses."