He spent his childhood riding country trains

FOR the first 18 years of his life Lawrie Brooking didn't know how old he was.

His mother died when he was six-years-old and Lawrie can't remember ever celebrating his birthday.

Lawrie believes he was born in Tara, in 1937, and knows he grew up living on his mother's farm at Laidley.

He only went to school when there was no work to do on the farm and when Lawrie was about nine-years-old he left his emotionally absent father and decided to go on an adventure.

One day he hopped on the steam train heading out west and eventually pulled up at Roma.

"I thought it looked like a nice place, so I got off there and went to look for work," Lawrie said.

"I went to a stock agent and got a job working on a sheep and cattle station.

"I was good on horseback and after Roma I went on to Injune to shoot dingoes.

"They treated me well."

Lawrie travelled the state, riding the train until he decided to head down south of the border after learning how to drill for water.

He found work on a property in New South Wales in a town where the pub had no beer because the supplies train was always late.

He settled in a town where the white people lived separately from the indigenous people on the property where he worked.

What the town of Roma would have looked like when Lawrie arrived the first time as a young boy.

"So I went to live with them. There was just one white fella in the group of blacks. They were wonderful, kind people and I spent a long time there," Lawrie said.

"I spent most of the time going walkabout with the father of the family. He taught me bush skills."

When Lawrie left he went and sat on the side of the road until someone stopped to offer him work.

One day, when he had his own car, Lawrie saw a swagman by the side of the road and pulled up to ask if he wanted a lift.

"He said no, but offered me a cup of his tea. I sat with him for about half an hour. All he had was a piece of mouldy bread and he shared it with me," Lawrie said, a tear in his eye remembering the stranger's generosity.

It wasn't until Lawrie was called up to join the army for his National Service that he learned his birthdate: April 8, 1937.

Lawrie Brooking was born on April 8, 1937.

He was a good shot and probably would have been made a sniper, but Lawrie's name was never pulled from the hat.

Lawrie came back to Ipswich, although not to his family property, bought a house in Brassall and started a "disastrous marriage" with the woman who gave birth to his three children.

"She used to constantly yell at the neighbours and the day she left she took everything in the house," Lawrie said.

"She left me a knife, fork, plate table and a chair.

"I made out I was really upset when she left. I wasn't."

She also took their kids but Lawrie eventually got them back.

By then he had started working in a drinks factory at Martin St for Frank McMahon.

Lawrie worked at the factory for 20 years, before buying a cab, and was still working there during the 1974 floods which inundated the factory.

It was shortly after Lawrie was promoted to salesman that he met his wife June, the love of his life, who he "wouldn't trade for any other woman, not even Cleopatra".

They fell in love and were married about 35 years ago, although Lawrie can't recall the exact date.

"She worked in a fish and chip shop my friend owned," Lawrie said. "I'd been sulking for ten years after my last marriage, but June is the most beautiful person I've ever known."

Lawrie and June now live in Milford Grange Retirement community and each Sunday Lawrie's daughter Linda comes to take him out, time he treasures more than words can describe.