Having a cuppa can help fight epilepsy

NOVEMBER is epilepsy awareness month, and this year to celebrate Epilepsy Action Australia (EAA) is launching E-Tea.

It's a nationwide community fundraising initiative that encourages supporters to host their own morning or afternoon tea events to raise funds and awareness for the condition.

Epilepsy is the world's most common serious brain disorder.

An estimated 65 million people across the globe are currently diagnosed - in Australia alone it is estimated that over 250,000 Australians are currently living with the condition.

Epilepsy is more than three times as common as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and cerebral palsy.

To get your fundraising off to a great start, EAA are giving away free goodie packs containing lots of delicious treats and baking supplies, as well as tea and coffee samples to anyone who registers to hold an event.

So whether you're planning a small get-together with friends and family, or an office-wide gathering of gobbles and giggles, your E-Tea starter pack will be sure to excite!

Once you've registered your event you will also be given access to information and resources to make your E-Tea fun, engaging and memorable - including posters, decorations, and games such as Tea Leaf Pictionary, Pin the Lid on the Teapot and Cake Roulette.

Not only can you help play a pivotal role in bringing epilepsy out of the shadows, but you can help to raise vital funds for Australian families whose lives have been impacted by an unpredictable and often highly distressing condition.

Epilepsy Action is Australia's national provider of education and support services for people with epilepsy, their families and community, and professionals.

Funds raised via the initiative will go to vital life changing services and programs such as MyEpilepsyKey, the Ted-E-Bear Connection Program and various research initiatives, all leading to better life outcomes for those affected.

Carol Ireland, CEO of Epilepsy Action Australia said it's not widely known, but people living with epilepsy face a multitude of challenges that prevent them from leading optimal lives.

"It can be a lonely and isolating condition, leading to anxiety or depression, it can consume families mentally and financially, and it can impact dramatically on children's learning.

"Then there is the social stigma and exclusion that still occurs. Every day should be epilepsy awareness day, so please, pop the kettle on this November and make a difference to someone's life... and have a great time doing it!", she said.

You can order your free E-Tea starter pack today by visiting:

www.epilepsy.org.au

or call Epilepsy Action on 1300 37 45 37.