Have you seen this girl? 13-year-old missing from Brassall

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Brassall since January 3.

The girl was last seen at about 8am on January 3 at a Holt St address and has not been seen since.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 160cm tall, proportionate build and long dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing an orange singlet, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.

Anyone with information about the girl's location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.